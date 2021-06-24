Egypt’s spy chief Abbas Kamel concludes high level visit to Washington

Egypt's powerful intelligence chief Abbas Kamel has concluded a high-level visit to Washington, where he met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other senior US officials, The National has learned.

Mr Kamel’s visit, the most senior for an Egyptian government official since President Joe Biden took office in January, came at the tail end of a trip this month to Gaza, Israel, Libya and Sudan.

In Washington, senior sources told The National that Mr Kamel held talks with the Biden team on issues ranging from Gaza reconstruction, Libya's stability, counterterrorism and the Nile Dam dispute with Ethiopia.

He met with Mr Sullivan following close coordination between the two to broker the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last month.

Those talks brought Mr Kamel’s role into prominence in the US capital, and earned Egypt’s President Abdul Fatah Al Sisi two calls from Mr Biden.

The visit also included meetings between Mr Kamel and William Burns, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, the sources said.

In Cairo, Egyptian security sources said Libya, the disputed Nile dam and efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza topped Mr Kamel's talks in Washington.

The spy chief is a longtime confidant of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and his agency, the General Directorate of Intelligence, has for years been in charge of foreign policy issues with significant bearing on national security.

The Egyptian sources explained that part of his mission in Washington over the last two days was to sound out the Biden administration on how Cairo planned to move forward on some key foreign policy issues. They did not elaborate.

However, Mr Kamel’s trip came just days before Ethiopia was scheduled to go ahead with a second filling of its disputed dam, ignoring pleas by Cairo and Khartoum not to do so before a legally binding agreement on operating and filling the dam is reached.

Egypt also has been pressing for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya as part of its efforts to stabilise its western neighbour and eliminate the presence of militant Islamic groups in the North African nation.

On a visit to Cairo this month, the head of the Pentagon's Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, said Washington is concerned by Ethiopia’s actions as it relates to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egypt fears the dam could cut its share of Nile waters, wiping out hundreds of thousands of jobs in its agriculture sector and disrupting its delicate food balance.

“Ethiopia’s behaviour is very concerning to us and we realise the importance that the Nile plays not just from hydration point of view, but also from the cultural and economic aspects,” Mr McKenzie told Egypt’s Nile TV, adding that Cairo has been practicing considerable self-restraint.

While the Egyptian delegation received assurances from the Biden administration on bilateral relations and the continuation of security and financial aid to Cairo, some questions were raised in Congress on Egypt’s human rights record.

In a statement, the co-chairs of Congress’ Egypt Human Rights Caucus Don Beyer and Tom Malinowski, urged Egypt to do more on the issue.

The two Democratic congressmen recognised the importance of the visit but said they hoped US officials would raise the issues of detentions and other abuses.

“We believe it will also be essential to raise persistent United States concerns about widespread human rights abuses in Egypt, and about ongoing Egyptian efforts to harass and intimidate American citizens and their families,” the statement said.

Mr Kamel’s visit coincided with another high-level trip. Aviv Kohavi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), also came to Washington.

A White House readout said Iran was high on the agenda in Mr Kohavi’s meeting with Mr Sullivan.

“The officials discussed the challenges to security and stability in the Middle East, including the threat posed by Iran’s malign activities in the region, and Mr Sullivan affirmed the President’s commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” the readout stated.

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Match info Uefa Nations League A Group 4 England 2 (Lingard 78', Kane 85')

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

