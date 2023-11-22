India resumes e-visa services for Canadian citizens

India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian citizens in a move that could ease tensions between the two countries months after Ottawa accused New Delhi of being involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil.

Canadians can again apply for online visas beginning on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing Indian officials. The online visas are for short tourist and business trips to India.

Diplomacy between Canada and India soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there were “potential links” between New Delhi and the killing of exiled Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb in June.

Mr Nijjar, 45, who was associated with the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice, was designated a terrorist by India.

He was shot dead by masked gunmen in Surrey. His killers have not been identified.

India has denied involvement in Mr Nijjar's death.

In response to the allegation, New Delhi told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in India and also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens.

India partially resumed services last month for entry, business, medical and conference visas for Canadians.