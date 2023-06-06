New York and north-east US covered in haze from Canada wildfires

New York City and large parts of the north-eastern US suffered poor air quality on Tuesday due to smoke spreading from wildfires in Canada's Quebec province.

“Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting our city's air, so an air quality health advisory has been issued,” Mayor Eric Adams tweeted, advising people take precautions if sensitive.

New York City on Tuesday ranked among cities globally experiencing the worst air quality levels recorded by IQAir, an online tracker.

A Brooklyn park in morning haze caused by Canadian wildfires. AFP

It peaked at 156 on the air quality index, an “unhealthy” level at least 13 times the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation, IQAir reported.

Detroit, Michigan also ranked among the top 15 cities with the worst air quality on Tuesday.

Alerts were also issued in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, AccuWeather reported, with radars showing smoke enveloping skies in the US north-east.

Worse off is Toronto, Canada, which reached the third spot globally, at 173 on the index, just under India's New Delhi and Doha in Qatar.

There are at least 150 wildfires spreading in Quebec, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that wildfires this season started early and are burning at a faster rate than recent previous years.

“Year after year, with climate change, we’re seeing more and more intense wildfires – and they’re starting to happen in places where they don’t normally,” Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau said in a tweet.