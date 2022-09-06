Canadian police surround home in search for stabbing suspect

Canadian police on Tuesday surrounded a residence with guns drawn at an indigenous reserve where a stabbing rampage took place at the weekend, as authorities warned people the remaining suspect might be in the area.

Police sent an emergency alert asking people to shelter in place, saying the suspected attacker, Myles Sanderson, may have been sighted on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running and saw police surround a home. Police were barricading roads heading into the reserve.

An official familiar with the matter said it’s not confirmed if Mr Sanderson is inside but the alert was put out as a precaution and for the safety of residents.

Authorities previously said he was believed to be in a different part of the province.

The brothers are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in the weekend attacks.

The fugitive's brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating whether Mr Sanderson, 30, killed his brother.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonisation of indigenous people.

James Smith Cree Nation resident Darryl Burns and his brother, Ivor Wayne Burns, said their sister, Gloria Lydia Burns, was a first responder who was killed while out on a call. Mr Burns said his 62-year-old sister was on a crisis response team.

“She went on a call to a house and she got caught up in the violence,” he said. “She was there to help. She was a hero.”

He blamed drugs and pointed to colonisation for the rampant drug and alcohol use on reserves.

Ivor Wayne Burns also blamed drugs for his sister’s death and said the brothers should not be hated.

“We have to forgive them boys,” he said.

“When you are doing hard drugs, when you are doing coke, and when you are doing heroin and crystal meth and those things, you are incapable of feeling. You stab somebody and you think it’s funny. You stab them again and you laugh.”

The killings in the remote James Smith Cree Nation indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province in western Canada are among the deadliest incidents of mass violence to ever hit the nation. AFP

Rhonda Blackmore, an assistant commissioner for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said authorities were still determining the motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoed suggestions the stabbings could be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.

Ms Blackmore said the criminal record of Mr Sanderson dates back years and includes violence. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included him writing that he was “unlawfully at large”.

The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the US.

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.