Haiti earthquakes kill two and injure dozens of schoolchildren

Two moderate quakes shook the country's south-west, damaging hundreds of homes

A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 5. 3-magnitude earthquake hitting Haiti on January 24 2022. EPA
The National
Jan 25, 2022

Two earthquakes shook south-western Haiti on Monday, killing two people, injuring dozens of pupils and damaging hundreds of homes.

There was widespread panic as residents feared that the damage would be similar to that caused by a quake that killed 2,000 Haitians last year.

Read More
Haiti hospitals overwhelmed as earthquake death toll tops 1,400

A magnitude 5.3 quake at 8.16am was followed by a magnitude 5.1 quake about an hour later.

Both were centred on Haiti's southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the US Geological Survey. The two earthquakes occurred about 10 kilometres below the surface.

Haiti's civil protection agency said at least two people died and dozens of schoolchildren were injured. Fifty people between the ages of 15 and 23 were in a state of shock and taken to the hospital.

Officials said 191 homes were destroyed while 591 were damaged in one region.

Yves Bosse, an elected official for the southern department of Nippes, told the Associated Press that one person died when the earthquake caused a landslide at a sand mine. He said the walls of homes developed cracks and businesses had to shut down for the day.

“People are scared to go back into their homes,” he said.

Sylvera Guillame, director of Haiti’s civil protection agency for the country’s southern region, told AP that schools in the area closed and sent children home as a precautionary measure.

Haiti earthquake aftermath in 2021 - in pictures

Prime Minister Ariel Henry offered his condolences to the victims and said his administration would fully support those affected.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck south-western Haiti on August 14, killing more than 2,200 people and damaging or destroying about 137,500 homes.

Updated: January 25th 2022, 4:49 AM
WorldHaiti
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Haiti earthquakes kill two and injure dozens of schoolchildren
An image that illustrates this article Raging California wildfire forces evacuations and closure of highwayStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article No removal for now of US citizens in Ukraine, says State Department
An image that illustrates this article Anwar Gargash meets US special envoy for Yemen