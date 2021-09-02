New York declares state of emergency following flash floods

New Jersey has also declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ida

The National
Sep 2, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a "historic weather event" with record rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the road, Reuters reported.

The city's subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

Almost all of New Jersey's rail service is mostly suspended, and flights are halted at Newark Airport.

This is a developing story.

Updated: September 2nd 2021, 5:16 AM
