Colorado landslide: miraculous escape for more than 100 motorists

Thirty people had to be dug out of a tunnel after a mudslide in western Colorado left 70 others trapped overnight along a road.

Rescuers had to dig through tonnes of mud and rock to reach them, as well as helping 70 people who spent the night on the motorway after their vehicles had become trapped by the deluge of mud which swamped Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

The trapped motorists were all freed on Friday evening and are now at a road service area, according to Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the local police department.

Everyone reported missing – 108 people in total, including 29 trapped in the tunnel – have been accounted for, Mr Stowe said.

This came as a relief to many who had earlier feared there may have been fatalities, due to heavy rain and a history of landslides in the area.

“We try not to have people in the canyon when there are warnings. This is the best-case scenario that we could have,” Mike Goolsby, a local transport department official, told The Denver Post.

Two flash flood warnings were issued before the landslide occurred, one of several in the area that created a covering of mud and debris up to four metres deep.

The landslide hit within minutes of a second flash flood warning, local officials said, leaving those caught in the deluge almost no time to react.

Local officials said the cleanup operation could take until Monday. Several vehicles had been abandoned in the mud.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Opening day UAE Premiership fixtures, Friday, September 22: Dubai Sports City Eagles v Dubai Exiles

Dubai Hurricanes v Abu Dhabi Saracens

Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

ENGLAND SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

