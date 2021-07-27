Congress could allocate up to $1 bn to save Afghans who helped US

US Marines of 1st Combat Engineering Battalion of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade sweep the road for Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) in Garmsir district of Helmand Province, in 2009. AFP

The Biden administration has asked Congress for $1 billion to bring Afghans who helped American forces during the two-decade war in their country to the US, and there is bipartisan support to provide the money, according to people familiar with the matter.

The money would be included in an emergency measure chiefly intended to provide heightened security on Capitol Hill and to reimburse the US Capitol Police and the National Guard for expenses related to the January 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Negotiators were rushing on Monday night to complete the legislation so the Capitol Police can avoid furloughs next month.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, and the panel’s top Republican, Richard Shelby of Alabama, are trying to close a deal on the supplemental spending bill that would allow for votes in the House and Senate later this week

The fate of the Afghans who aided US troops in Afghanistan has taken on greater urgency as Taliban militants have seized the momentum in their long campaign to return to power.

With the withdrawal of most American forces nearly complete, it is feared that anyone who worked with them in the long conflict could be singled out for retribution by the Taliban or other militant groups.

The $1 billion would be divided between the Defence Department, the State Department, with $25 million going to the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

match info Maratha Arabians 138-2 C Lynn 91*, A Lyth 20, B Laughlin 1-15 Team Abu Dhabi 114-3 L Wright 40*, L Malinga 0-13, M McClenaghan 1-17 Maratha Arabians won by 24 runs

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

