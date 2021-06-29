State TV: North Koreans heart-broken over Kim’s ‘emaciated looks’

Heart-broken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong-un’s “emaciated looks,” state media reported – a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

The comments were regarded as an effort to boost domestic support for Mr Kim as he grapples with deepening economic hardships caused by the pandemic, mismanagement, UN economic sanctions and natural disasters, some experts said.

“Our people’s hearts ached most when we saw (Mr Kim’s) emaciated looks,” North Korean state TV cited an unidentified male resident as saying on Friday. “Everyone says their tears are welling up in their eyes naturally.”

In recent state media photos, Mr Kim appeared to have lost a considerable amount of weight. Some North Korea watchers said the leader, who is about 170 centimetres tall and previously weighed 140 kilograms, may have lost 10-20kg.

Mr Kim’s health is the focus of keen outside attention as the leader, 37, has not publicly anointed a successor who would take charge of North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal if he is incapacitated.

Some analysts in Seoul said Mr Kim is likely to have gone on a diet to improve his health. Others speculated that his weight loss might be related to health issues.

Mr Kim, known for heavy drinking and smoking, comes from a family with a history of heart problems. His father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before him, both died of heart issues.

In recent months, Mr Kim has called for stronger unity to overcome what he calls “the worst-ever” crisis caused by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced North Korea’s international trade, persistent US-led sanctions and crop-killing summer storms last year.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

