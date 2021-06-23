Sri Lanka chemical ship fire kills at least 100 turtles and twelve dolphins

Blaze on the 'X-Press Pearl' resulted in a hundred dead turtles, a dozen dolphins and a blue whale washing up on Sri Lanka's coast

Nearly a hundred carcasses of turtles with throat and shell damage, as well as a dozen dead dolphins and a blue whale, have washed ashore in Sri Lanka since a container ship burnt and sank, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.

Ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and subsequent release of hazardous chemicals while the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl burnt for 12 days and sank last week off Sri Lanka’s main port in the capital Colombo.

Government officials, however, said these causes were “provisionally” confirmed and the investigation was continuing.

The fire started on the ship on May 20 and dead marine species started washing ashore days later.

A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press said 81 of the ship’s nearly 1,500 containers held “dangerous” goods.

This handout photograph taken and released by Sri Lanka Air Force on June 2, 2021 shows smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl which carrys hundreds of containers of chemicals and plastics, as its towed away from the coast of Colombo, following Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's order to move the ship to deeper water to prevent a bigger enviromental disaster. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Sri Lanka Air Force " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Sri Lanka Air Force / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Sri Lanka Air Force " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSSri Lanka ship sinking: authorities brace for worst-case scenario oil slick

Plastic coats Sri Lanka beach as ship fire threatens environmental disaster

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire. But debris including burnt fibreglass and tonnes of plastic pellets have severely polluted the surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches.

Postmortem analysis on the carcasses are being performed at five government-run laboratories and separately by the Government Analysts Department, said an official of the wildlife department who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Provisionally, we can say that these deaths were caused by two methods – one is due to burns from the heat and secondly due to chemicals. These are obvious,” said Anil Jasinghe, secretary of the environment ministry.

He refrained from giving an exact cause, saying “postmortem analysis are still being conducted.”

Thushan Kapurusinghe of the Turtle Conservation Project blamed the fire and chemicals the ship carried for killing the turtles.

With more than three decades of experience on turtle conservation, Mr Kapurusinghe said the dead turtles had oral, cloacal and throat bleeding and “specific parts of their carapace have burns and erosion signs”.

The sea off Sri Lanka and its coastline are home to five species of turtles that regularly come to lay eggs. March to June is the peak season for turtle arrivals.

Lalith Ekanayake, a marine and coastal ecologist, suspects, based on the nature of the fire and amount of chemicals, that “at least 400 turtles may have died and their carcasses may have sunk in the sea or drifted to the deep sea”.

Sri Lanka plans to claim compensation from X-Press Feeders, the ship’s owner, and already has submitted an interim claim of $40 million.

Updated: June 23, 2021 01:35 PM

