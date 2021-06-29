Protests in Spain as Nissan to close factory with 3,000 job losses

Nissan employees burn tyres in front of the Japanese cars manufacturer's plant in Barcelona. / AFP / LLUIS GENE

Spain has vowed to do everything possible to stop Nissan from closing its main car factory in Barcelona amid large protests.

More than 1,000 workers on Thursday took to the streets and burnt tyres in protest against the news.

The decision by Japan's Nissan Motor to shut the 3,000-worker plant from December is part of global cost cuts.

Workers stand on a gate to watch a demonstration outside the Nissan Motor Co. plant in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Nissan said it intends to close its Barcelona plant, in addition to the one it is planning to shutter in Indonesia. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

It is a blow for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy at a time when unemployment is rising and a recession looms because of the coronavirus crisis.

The government, which said in January after meeting officials from the Renault-Nissan alliance that jobs at the plant were "guaranteed", lamented the decision and urged Nissan to look at other options.

epa08449582 Nissan workers chat as they are gathered in front of a Nissan authorized dealer after the company announced its plans of shutting down the plant placed in Zona Franca industrial state in Barcelona, Spain, 28 May 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan reported that it will dismantle Barcelona's facilities affecting up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs after some 40 years of business. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

"We regret it and will do everything we can to overturn it," Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

The government could talk to other players about the plant and Spain has attractive assets for "any business willing to manufacture cars", Ms Laya said.

The main opposition party blamed the leftist coalition government for the closure and for failing the Nissan workers.

The Catalan regional government also urged Nissan to reconsider its decision and said it offered the car maker a €100 million (Dh406.9m/$110.7m) aid package to produce new models, but had received no answer.

Demonstrators gather to protest outside the Nissan Motor Co. Motor Llansa dealership showroom in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Nissan said it intends to close its Barcelona plant, in addition to the one it is planning to shutter in Indonesia. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

The offer was in addition to the €25m in public aid Nissan received in the past 15 years from regional authorities, said Angels Chacon, Catalonia's top business official.

Nissan said it would slash its global production capacity by a fifth to help reduce its costs by ¥300 billion (Dh10.25bn/$2.79bn) as it looks to become smaller and more cost-efficient after posting its first loss in 11 years.

"There was no viable solution for the future of the Barcelona factory" because of low production, said the chairman of Nissan in Europe, Gianluca De Ficchy.

Two smaller Nissan plants in northern Spain will stay open.

The plant and the nearby facilities employ 3,000 workers and the closures could indirectly affect up to 25,000 jobs, unions say.

The car industry accounts for about 10 per cent of Spain's gross domestic product, according to producers association.

More than 1,000 masked workers blocked the area around Nissan's plant with a procession of vehicles, then by a burning pile of tyres at its entrance. They also cut off roads.

Demonstrators block the Ronda del Litoral highway following a protest outside the Nissan Motor Co. plant in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Nissan said it intends to close its Barcelona plant, in addition to the one it is planning to shutter in Indonesia. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

The closure would cost Nissan as much as €1bn, the government said.

It said that investing in the factory would be a cheaper alternative.

Car-making alliance partners Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi said on Wednesday that they were reorganising global production to save costs and become more efficient.

Renault, which will now take the lead for the alliance in Europe, has two factories in Spain.

A spokesman for Renault in Spain declined to comment on the possibility of layoffs and said it would provide details on the future of its operations on Friday.

The Barcelona plant, which has been operating since the 1980s, mainly produces electric vans and pickup trucks and is Nissan's main European plant after one in Sunderland, England.

Renault is poised to announce 15,000 layoffs worldwide on Friday as it unveils a plan to boost its profitability and cope with faltering sales, a representative for the CFDT union said after meeting the company.

About 4,500 jobs will go in France, although largely through voluntary redundancy and a retirement scheme, the CFDT’s Franck Daout said.

The overall cuts would affect just under 10 per cent of Renault's 180,000 global workforce.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

Profile Company: Libra Project Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware Launch year: 2017 Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time Sector: Renewable energy Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Votes Total votes: 1.8 million Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes

