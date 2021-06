Nasa releases stunning image of galaxy’s glowing 'downtown'

Threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields are pictured at the centre of the Milky Way. AP

Nasa has released a stunning picture of our galaxy’s violent, super-energised “downtown”.

It’s a composite of 370 observations over the past two decades from the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory, depicting billions of stars and countless black holes in the centre, or heart, of the Milky Way.

A radio telescope in South Africa also contributed to the image, for contrast.

Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said he spent a year working on this at home during the pandemic.

“What we see in the picture is a violent or energetic ecosystem in our galaxy’s downtown,” Mr Wang said. “There are a lot of supernova remnants, black holes and neutron stars there. Each X-ray dot or feature represents an energetic source, most of which are in the centre.”

This false-colour X-ray and radio frequency image show threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.

X-rays detected by the observatory are in orange, green, blue and purple, and radio data from the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa are shown in lilac and grey.

The plane of the galaxy is horizontal, in the centre of this vertical image.

This busy, high-energy galactic centre is 26,000 light years away.

Dr Wang's work appears in the June issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Launched in 1999, the Chandra observatory is in an extreme oval orbit around Earth.

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Kalra's feat Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final

Becomes second Indian to score century in U19 final after Unmukt Chand in 2012

Scored 122 in youth Test on tour of England

Bought by Delhi Daredevils for base price of two million Indian rupees (Dh115,000) in 2018 IPL auction

The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045 Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

MATCH INFO Uefa Nations League League A, Group 4

Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

RESULTS 1.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winners: Hyde Park, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 2.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 2.45pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Hurry Up, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Shadwell Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 (TB) Dh575,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Blown by Wind, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 3.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mazagran, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh64,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: Obeyaan, Adrie de Vries, Mujeeb Rehman 4.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly.

Results ATP Dubai Championships on Monday (x indicates seed): First round

Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x4) 6-4, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x7) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

