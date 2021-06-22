Missing piece of rare funeral artefact helps Italy track down €11m collection in Belgium

Police officers have seized hundreds of artefacts from a collector in Belgium. EPA

The missing piece of a rare decorative funeral artefact has helped Italy track down an art collector in Belgium with a collection of illegally excavated pieces worth an estimated €11 million ($13m).

About 800 Apulian artefacts and pieces of pottery have been found.

The archaeological pieces were excavated without authorisation in Puglia, Italy.

Police officers with the artifacts seized from a collector in Belgium and brought back to Bari, Italy. EPA/CARABINIERI

An investigation was launched in 2017 by the Italian Carabinieri's specialised unit for Protection of Cultural Heritage Goods, under the direction of public prosectors in Foggia.

It led to the authorities to identify a Belgian collector who possessed a Daunian tombstone with decorative features specific to the archaeological area of Salapia, close to Foggia.

It was shown at various exhibitions in Geneva and Paris in previous years.

The tombstone was missing some features, such as a decorative inscription that had been kept on display at the Archaeological Museum in Trinitapoli, close to Barletta in Puglia.

Authorities linked the inscription to the artefact displayed at the exhibitions and the Belgian collector.

Investigators found the main part of the tombstone at the collector's property.

With support the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Co-operation, or Eurojust, the items have now been returned to Italy.

"Eurojust ensured the judicial co-operation between the two countries for the collection to return to the Puglia region," it said.

"We established the judicial co-operation between Italy and Belgium and assisted in the execution of European Investigation Orders at the request of the Foggia prosecutors.

The ancient archaeological collection has been returned to Italy from Belgium with help of Eurojust. Eurojust

"This enabled the entire collection found in Antwerp to be returned to Italy, where it has now been presented, despite several attempts by the Belgian collector to repeal this transfer.

"Further investigations, as well as examinations by archaeological experts, into the collection will be completed in Italy."

During the investigation, a further vast collection of illegally excavated artefacts and pieces of pottery was found, dating to between 600 and 300BC.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin