Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000 as cases surge

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-IRAN-HEALTH-VIRUS Members of Iranian Red Crescent test people with possible coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway to check every car following ordered by the Iranian government, outside Tehran. AFP (AFP)

As of Wednesday, more than 12,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Iran.

Iran has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the region by the virus even as parliament committees have warned that the true toll of Covid-19 may be much larger given issues with testing in the first few months.

There were 153 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, giving a total of 12,084.

The total number of infections in the country has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

More than 200 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, a grim record for the Islamic Republic.

As the country has eased lockdown rules, the number of cases per day has increased dramatically.

While the government initially put this down to improvements in testing outside of the capital, they have since warned that the country could see curfews and stay at home orders brought back to stem the rising number of sick.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicised an image of himself in a mask last week, urging both public officials and the country's 80 million people to wear them to help contain the virus.