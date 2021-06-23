Iraqi refugee who ran Al Qaeda Twitter account wins right to appeal deportation from UK

Home Office wanted woman returned to homeland over 'prolific' social media role that 'affected international peace and security'

The Royal Courts of Justice in London. AP
The Royal Courts of Justice in London. AP

An Iraqi refugee who ran an Al Qaeda social media account from the UK has won the right to appeal her deportation.

The woman, who was not named in court, posted more than 45,000 tweets in Arabic to over 8,000 followers.

Her posts encouraged beheadings and urged people to travel abroad to join Al Qaeda and ISIS.

The woman, 29, served a three-and-half-year jail sentence for terrorism offences after which the Home Office attempted to deport her.

In sentencing her, Judge Charles Wide said her conduct had "affected international peace and security".

She arrived in the UK with her mother at the age of 15 when she was granted discretionary leave to remain.

But after her conviction the Home Office removed those rights and refused her application for asylum.

Due to Iraq being designated a dangerous place to return her, she was granted restricted leave to remain but without the protection of refugee status

The woman has taken the Home Office to London's High Court where Lord Justice Warby granted her the right to appeal.

"It was suggested that she is a danger to the UK community, but the First-Tier Tribunal held that she is not," he said.

The court heard she was a "prolific poster" on Twitter and Instagram, putting up "50-60 items a day", many which were in support of ISIS.

Despite the sentencing judge claiming her Twitter account was one of the leading Al Qaeda sites and encouraged young men to go and fight, the court heard she had suffered trauma while living in Iraq.

Mr Warby said she "had suffered from mental health difficulties, having witnessed traumatic events in Iraq which included being injured in an air strike, seeing dead bodies in the street and witnessing a raid on her grandfather's house by armed soldiers".

"She had been diagnosed with PTSD, co-morbid depression, and generalised anxiety disorder and appeared to have been socially isolated for most of her life," he said.

A hearing will be held at a later date where she will be able to appeal the Home Office's asylum decision.

Updated: June 23, 2021 03:31 PM

