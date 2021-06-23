'I never wanted to leave': Lebanese expatriates on the pull of home despite a better life abroad

Lebanon's young diaspora say they miss home, but are not planning to return as economic crisis worsens

The atmosphere at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport feels heavy and the mood is glum.

Sullen faces can be spotted among the families exchanging tearful goodbyes, mirroring what they know deep down inside: their loved ones are not coming back.

Lebanon has long been a country of emigration, but this time, those leaving say it feels final.

The country is crumbling under the weight of one of the world’s worst economic crises since the mid-19th century, and its consequences have been brutal.

But despite all the reasons pushing people to find a way out, leaving is not an easy decision.

“I never wanted to leave,” May Chalhoub, a 25-year-old Lebanese woman, told The National.

Ms Chalhoub moved to Canada to start over with her family in May 2021, but they had been pondering the thought of immigration since the end of 2019.

While the family contemplated the familiarity of their home country and the uncertainty of a new beginning, their decision was shaped by the Beirut blast.

“It was a point of no return,” Ms Chalhoub said. “Living in Lebanon clearly became a dangerous hazard.”

Over 200 people were killed and 7,000 more injured on August 4 when large amounts of ammonium nitrate exploded at the Beirut port, destroying large parts of the city.

The country had already been reeling under the impact of a collapsing economy that pushed more than half of the population into poverty, and a significant portion of the population outside its borders.

Razan Halawi, a 25 year old occupational psychologist, moved to London in December 2020, more than a year after the onset of the ongoing financial crisis.

Having lost her job to the pandemic, Ms Halawi was forced to defer her graduate studies due to financial hurdles. She said she also lost access to her savings following arbitrary capital controls implemented by local banks.

“Typical scenario really… I had to do something detrimental to my personal and professional decisions, at the expense of my own happiness,” she told The National.

While she misses her loved ones back home, Ms Halawi says she doesn't want to go back to the place that brought her “misery”.

“I used to be hopeful and eager, wanting to be part of a change to make Lebanon a better place, up until August 4".

“The hardest part is knowing that I have been stripped away from my own happiness, career growth, aspirations, and my basic rights. I have to start again from scratch,” she said.

Also in London, 27-year-old Mohammad Fawaz is a real estate developer who left Lebanon in February 2020 to seek opportunities abroad after failing to find a worthwhile job in the country.

“I’m stuck between feeling homesick and sick of home.”

- Mohammad Fawaz,

27-year-old real estate developer

Despite feeling relieved in the beginning, reality eventually kicked in and his yearning for “home” settled.

“It’s sort of like the feeling of being out all day working, running errands, going to the gym and being exhausted, just wanting to be in bed. Lebanon is like that bed you can’t wait to get into,” he told The National.

While he acknowledges that Lebanon is “not an option for young people”, he can’t help but long to be near his loved ones.

“I’m stuck between feeling homesick and sick of home,” said Mr Fawaz.

“When I miss Lebanon, I miss its memories and its beauty. When I'm finally back, I get sick of its negatives.”

His sentiment towards his home country has often been described as a “love-hate relationship” by many, including 24-year-old Aabed Banna.

The masters student moved to Budapest to pursue his “dream major” on a scholarship after a long and tiresome process.

While he too reports feeling nostalgic for his former life in Lebanon, his feelings are immediately grounded by the “country’s politics”.

Mr Banna had been actively taking part in Lebanon’s protests against the ruling class in October 2019, but the movement soon lost momentum.

“It started to look like we reached a dead end and the outcome of the uprising seemed quite ambiguous. That's when I decided to look for some other opportunities abroad,” he told The National.

Even though settling in and getting accustomed to a new country can be challenging, Mr Banna says it is “a lot easier than having to deal with the severity of the crisis” in Lebanon.

Published: June 23, 2021 02:56 PM

