Five killed after gunmen target polio teams in east Afghanistan

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks

Afghan men carry the coffin of one of polio vaccination health workers shot and killed by unknown gunmen at separate locations in Jalalabad. Reuters
Afghan men carry the coffin of one of polio vaccination health workers shot and killed by unknown gunmen at separate locations in Jalalabad. Reuters

Gunmen on Tuesday targeted members of polio teams in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least five, officials said.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in the city of Jalalabad. Along with the five killed, at least three team members were injured, said Dr Jan Mohammad, who co-ordinates the anti-polio drive for the east of the country.

Read More

A Hazara woman holds her child inside a cave where they live with their family at Tak Darakht village on the outskirts of Bamiyan province. AFPAfghan Hazaras seek justice for targeted killings

UAE says it is committed to eradicating polio

Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus.

In March, the self-declared Islamic State group said it shot and killed three women who were part of a polio vaccination team, also in Jalalabad, the capital of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The IS affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and while the Sunni militant group’s numbers are believed to have decreased after recent government offensives and clashes with the rival Taliban, IS militants have lately stepped up attacks on minority Shiite Muslims.

IS has also taken responsibility for several targeted killings that have taken aim at the country’s nascent civil society, as well as journalists and legal professionals.

Although struggling with a new, third surge in coronavirus cases, the Afghan government has in recent months sought to inoculate 9.6 million children against polio with the help of Unicef. In 2020, Afghanistan reported 54 new cases of the disease.

The increased violence comes as the US and Nato are completing their military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The estimated 2,500-3,500 US soldiers and 7,000 Nato allied troops are to be gone by September 11, although there are projections they may be gone by mid-July.

Although not uncommon in Afghanistan, attacks on polio vaccination teams are more frequent in Pakistan, where the Pakistani Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them.

They also target vaccination centres and health workers, claiming that anti-polio drives are part of an alleged Western conspiracy to sterilise children or collect intelligence.

An Afghan man cries for his brother, one of the polio vaccination health workers shot and killed by unknown gunmen at separate locations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Reuters
An Afghan man cries for his brother, one of the polio vaccination health workers shot and killed by unknown gunmen at separate locations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Reuters

Last week, two policemen who were providing security to polio vaccinators were shot and killed in northwest Pakistan.

These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ruse by the CIA in the hunt for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden was killed by US commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.

Updated: June 15, 2021 03:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Men walk by Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's old city. EPA

'He won't free us from occupation': Palestinians place little hope on new Israeli rule

MENA
Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.

Emirates posts annual loss amid pandemic but vows to return 'stronger than before'

Aviation
Lina Sadek, owner of Studiyo lab with her team members at the Times Square Centre mall in Dubai. Ms Sadek is among innovative tenants driving footfall in a refreshed Times Square Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

How female-led businesses have helped spur a retail revival at a mall in Dubai

Money
US President Joe Biden attends the Nato summit at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters

Nato summit: leaders adopt tough stance on Russia and China

Europe
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez