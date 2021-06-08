What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

The G7 summit is being held in Cornwall, a corner of south-west England usually reserved for tourism and which is becoming a pioneering green region.

The effects of G7 decisions can be felt for years but the organisation has been criticised for not widening its circle of members.

Thousands of police officers have been drafted in to meet every potential scenario, from community policing, to protests to a terrorist attack.

Police officers talk to residents by a newly erected fence in Carbis Bay, ahead of the G7 summit. Reuters

What is the G7?

The Group of Seven is an international, political organisation made up of the world’s seven largest economies.

It was created in 1973 and its leaders gathered for the first time in 1975. The summit is an avenue for the major world powers to tackle the most pressing issues.

The annual meeting, which includes the political leaders of each member country, is the highlight of the G7 calendar.

Russia joined in 1998 to form the G8, but it was expelled in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine.

China and India have never become members despite their size and economic power.

The G7 cannot pass laws but it can be influential. This year, there are moves to ensure multinational companies and tech giants pay their fair rate of tax.

In 2002, the G7 played a crucial role in setting up a fund to tackle Aids and malaria worldwide.

What will security be like?

Extinction Rebellion says it will be demanding action from the G7. AFP

Thousands of officers have been drafted in from across the UK to help police the G7 summit being held at the Carbis Bay Hotel on June 11 to 13.

The Devon and Cornwall force will operate a “neighbourhood style” of policing but will also be ready for any scenario.

Armed officers, still a rarity in the UK, and police dogs will be working on the front line, guarding security cordons around the venue.

Residents in the Carbis Bay and the St Ives areas are warned to expect travel delays, road closures and diversions.

They will need to show two forms of identification if they want to pass through security checkpoints.

Who will be protesting?

Almost 40 groups said they would be arranging protests, though most will not get near the summit.

Four designated sites are set up away from Carbis Bay with the farthest being 170 kilometres away in Exeter, Devon.

Police are ready for groups trying to rally at the summit venue.

Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion is among the groups planning to stage protests away from the designated site.

What is on the agenda?

The coronavirus pandemic and climate change are two key items up for discussion.

Covid-19 has dominated the last 12 months and over the next year, the start of an economic recovery is expected.

There will also be an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible by launching inoculation campaigns in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Climate change is high on the agenda, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson having set a new national goal for reducing carbon emissions in the build-up to the summit.

There will also be renewed calls to reduce oil and gas production in favour of renewable energy.

A landmark corporate taxation deal was agreed last week by G7 finance ministers, which set a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 per cent.

Who will be attending?

The summit is the annual gathering of the political leaders of each G7 nation:

US President Joe Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

French President Emmanuel Macron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Also invited are the leaders of some non-member countries and EU representatives.

President of the European Council Charles Michel

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend virtually because of the fierce Covid-19 surge in his country.

Where is it being held?

The summit takes place on June 11 to 13 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

It is one of the first in-person, international gatherings to take place since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Cornwall is being promoted as an ideal location for world leaders focusing on climate change.

Welcome to Cornwall, a popular destination for tourists to Britain. Getty Images

The county has 400 miles of coastline and is a national driver of eco-ideas, including the Eden Project, the country's first geothermal power plant and lithium extraction site.