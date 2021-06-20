Welcome back to Wimbledon: Relief for locals as tennis showpiece nears normality

Boost for local businesses as spectators scramble for tickets once more

When crowds of tennis fans wind their way through the upmarket Wimbledon Village en route to the All England Club, restaurant owner Adrian Mills will be relieved to see them after months of meagre trading near the famous old grounds.

After last year’s Wimbledon was cancelled because of the pandemic, players and fans are returning to the London suburb for this year’s tournament – in a boost for Mr Mills and his Thai Tho business.

“Last year you couldn’t even think about tennis but we were quite bereft because it just felt bizarre not to have it,” said Mr Mills, 64, chairman of the Wimbledon Village Business Association.

Read More

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action at the  2016 Rio Olympic Games. AFPRafa Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

“When the fans are here, it’s phenomenal. It’s a fantastic privilege to have it [the tournament] down the road.”

With fans needing proof of Covid vaccines or negative tests to enter the grounds and players staying in specially approved hotels, Wimbledon 2021 will not quite be a return to full normality.

But organisers hope to fill 50 per cent of seats in the early rounds and are aiming for 100 per cent capacity for the semi-finals and finals.

The tournament starts on June 28, by which time the UK government was due to lift all restrictions on social contact.

This was pushed back four weeks by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an upsurge in cases caused by the Delta variant first identified in India.

Fans are still able to come because Wimbledon is part of a UK government pilot project to test the safety of major events.

For Matthew Swan, a musician who was painting tennis-themed decorations in the window of a pub on Thursday, the delay means he cannot perform in front of packed venues in Wimbledon Village as he would like.

“People are relieved that anything at all is happening,” he said. “It’s 100 per cent better than last year.

“It’s going to be different this year but it’s always a lively atmosphere.”

In the run up to the Wimbledon tennis championship reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to guage the feeling ahead of the competition. Gianluca Minozzo, 51, manager at the recently opened Table Vallebona delicatessen looking forward to his first experience of the impact of the competion on the area.
In the run up to the Wimbledon tennis championship reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to guage the feeling ahead of the competition. Gianluca Minozzo, 51, manager at the recently opened Table Vallebona delicatessen looking forward to his first experience of the impact of the competion on the area.

Ticket scramble

When Wimbledon tickets went on sale on a Thursday lunchtime, eager tennis fans caused an online frenzy with tens of thousands waiting in a virtual queue.

David Smith, one of those on the case, had nine different browsers open on three screens in an effort to improve his chances.

The plan worked, with Mr Smith now gearing up to watch the final – and even getting hold of a spare ticket for his mother. “She’s been a tennis fan her whole life and has never been to a final before. She’ll love it,” he said.

There was no such clamour outside the All England Lawn Tennis Club, as Wimbledon’s hosts are formally known. With all tickets sold online, the gates were deserted except for a handful of security staff and passers-by.

The traditional queue of fans who wait for hours to get inside the grounds will be absent this year because of the pandemic.

There will still be a bit of a buzz and an atmosphere and something for everyone to talk about

Joe Tooze

But another Wimbledon tradition – watching the action on a big screen from the grassy slope known as Henman Hill – will be revived.

The nickname arose in the 1990s in tribute to British player Tim Henman and the name has stuck despite more recent references to Murray Mound.

“The hill will be open,” Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We’re still working through the exact detail of how that will work, but very much open and very much part of the championships this year.”

The gates of the Wimbledon grounds were virtually deserted when tickets for the championships went on sale. 
The gates of the Wimbledon grounds were virtually deserted when tickets for the championships went on sale. 

Also returning are traffic restrictions in Wimbledon town centre, with cars banned from parking on Church Road – the street from Wimbledon Village to the tennis club – from 8.30am to 11.30pm during the tournament.

Some Wimbledon residents rent out their apartments for the fortnight and take the opportunity for a holiday.

Tennis stars such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams will not be among the tenants, as the players are staying in special accommodation elsewhere.

It means that the players who sometimes come to Mr Mills’s restaurant – because of the healthy offerings on its menu, he believes – are not expected to show up this time. But he is still pleased with the return of fans.

“That is a massive boost economically for Wimbledon Village because it brings people up there who want to be close to the action,” he said.

In the run up to the Wimbledon tennis championship reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to guage the feeling ahead of the competition. Sign writer and local musician Mathew Swan, 43 paints 'Anyone For Tennis' on the window of the Dog and Fox pub in Wimbledon
In the run up to the Wimbledon tennis championship reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to guage the feeling ahead of the competition. Sign writer and local musician Mathew Swan, 43 paints 'Anyone For Tennis' on the window of the Dog and Fox pub in Wimbledon

'It's an exciting time'

After a tough economic year, Wimbledon’s cafes and restaurants can welcome guests indoors in groups of up to six people or two households.

Many of them have decked out their stores with tennis-themed displays before the tournament begins.

Gianluca Minozzo, 51, is the manager of a delicatessen called Table Vallebona and is aiming to put some of his wares on outdoor tables to catch the eye of fans.

The shop has never witnessed a Wimbledon week because it only opened last November.

“It’s an exciting time so we are looking forward to that,” Mr Minozzo said. “I would love to be there in person.”

Alison Filday, a volunteer at a Shelter charity shop in Wimbledon Village, with store manager Joe Tooze. Mark Chilvers for The National 
Alison Filday, a volunteer at a Shelter charity shop in Wimbledon Village, with store manager Joe Tooze. Mark Chilvers for The National 

At a fitness and physiotherapy centre called Nordic Balance, some clients have come in, appropriately enough, with tennis elbow – and reception manager John Conradi, 29, said there could be more of them in the coming weeks.

Nordic Balance was not there when a full complement of fans last came to Wimbledon but staff are eagerly anticipating this year’s event.

“We are excited to see how it is,” Mr Conradi said.

At a Shelter charity shop, volunteer Alison Filday, 82, would like to see a late opening at the store so customers who return from the tennis can browse for second-hand items as well as sitting down for food.

“It would be a good idea for all of us to stay open a bit later at night,” she said. “They come to eat here and they see all the shops are closed, it’s very quiet.”

Shop manager Joe Tooze, 33, said even the partial return of fans would be a lift for the area after a trying year.

“There will still be a bit of a buzz and an atmosphere and something for everyone to talk about,” he said. “It’s nice having people around.”

Updated: June 20, 2021 12:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09279161 Race-goers wear decorative hats as they attend day three of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 17 June 2021. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event running daily from 15 to 19 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Best dressed and wacky hats from Royal Ascot 2021

Fashion
In the run up to the Wimbledon tennis championship reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to guage the feeling ahead of the competition. As tickets went on sale none of the usual crowds of fans could be seen at the Wimbledon tennis club.

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Syria Solidarity campaigners, seen on the right, hold flags, signs and flowers during a vigil in honour of Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, in 2016. Alamy/Getty 

Syrians mourn murdered British politician Jo Cox five years on

World
Courtesy Vertical Aerospace

UK electric flying taxi firm Vertical Aerospace lifts off with $2.2bn Spac listing

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?