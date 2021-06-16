Vladimir Putin lands in Geneva for tense summit with Joe Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Switzerland today for a much-anticipated summit with US President Joe Biden.

After a week of warm words between Mr Biden and European leaders, the mood is expected to be frostier when Mr Biden meets Mr Putin at a lakeside villa in Geneva on the final leg of his trip to Europe.

Mr Biden will promise to stand up to Russian cyber-aggression and raise the threat of ransomware after Russian operatives were repeatedly accused of meddling in US affairs.

He said he would tell Mr Putin that “if he chooses not to co-operate and acts in a way that he has in the past … then we will respond. We will respond in kind.”

In April, Russia was hit with a series of sanctions in the aftermath of the SolarWinds attack on US government agencies.

Mr Biden's team added to sanctions imposed since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Ransomware attacks “will be a significant topic of conversation” at the summit, a senior official in Mr Biden’s administration said.

Tensions were heightened further earlier this year by Russia’s imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Amid fears over Mr Navalny’s health, Mr Biden said on Monday that his death in prison would show Russia’s disregard for human rights.

Russian president Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his plane at Geneva Airport. AFP An armored police vehicle sits outside Villa La Grange in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bloomberg Journalists, camera operators and photographers work in the media tent across the street from where the leaders are scheduled to meet. AP Photo A worker vacuums the red carpet in Geneva. AP Photo A man takes a picture of Russian and US flags on the Mont-Blanc bridge in Geneva. AFP Journalists work in front of the Villa La Grange in Geneva, ahead of the summit. AFP A Swiss policeman patrols in front of Villa La Grange in Geneva. AFP Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan meet at the Geneva Summit in 1985. Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not expecting any breakthrough.

The two leaders will not take a break to share food during their meeting, which was to begin at 1pm local time.

“The talks today will not be easy; it will be a very difficult conversation,” Mr Peskov said.

“We shouldn’t expect any breakthrough, the situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations. However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement.”

Wednesday’s summit is taking place in the Cold War trappings of Geneva, where Ronald Reagan met Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in a 1985 summit.

The US and Russia possess most of the world’s nuclear stockpile between them, and both have put more of their warheads into deployment.

A White House official said the two leaders would discuss the future of nuclear arms reduction after their current pact, New Start, expires in 2026.

The future of arms limitation is “a big part of the question that the two presidents are trying to answer”, the official said.

Renewed for five years in January, New Start is the only remaining arms treaty between the two powers.

It was agreed in 2011, which was when Mr Biden last met Mr Putin while serving as vice president under Barack Obama.

Police on motorcycles pass the Villa La Grange where the summit is taking place. AP

After attempting a “reset” of US-Russia relations, Mr Obama sanctioned Russia over the Crimea crisis and election interference before leaving office in 2017.

His successor Donald Trump took a warmer tone with Mr Putin, causing outrage in the US by accepting his denials of election meddling.

The mood has grown tenser under Mr Biden, who described Mr Putin in a March interview as a killer.

Analysts say the summit will have implications for other countries including Turkey, Libya and Syria.

Any move towards improved relations could restrain the ambitions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr Biden took soundings from European leaders before meeting Mr Putin, including from Russia’s Baltic neighbours Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at Monday’s summit that relations with Russia were at their lowest point since the Cold War.

Mr Biden said at the summit that the US did not seek conflict with Moscow but would respond if Russia continued its harmful activities.

“We will not fail to defend the transatlantic alliance or stand up for democratic values,” he said.