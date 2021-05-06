US and Canada join EU’s military mobility project

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the move was a ‘quantum leap in concrete co-operation’. EPA

Canada, Norway and the US joined an EU project for enhanced defence co-operation and integration that aims to increase the speed at which militaries can be deployed across Europe.

The Netherlands-led "military mobility" project seeks to slash bureaucratic waiting times and upgrade infrastructure including bridges, rail and roads. About €1.7 billion ($2.05bn) over the next seven years was earmarked by the EU for the project.

Germany’s Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it was a “quantum leap in concrete co-operation when it comes to ensuring that troops can be deployed in Europe across national borders”.

“This is a very important topic, not only for the European Union, but also for Nato,” she said.

It is the first time the EU has opened Permanent Structured Co-operation (Pesco) to non-member states. The approval came as EU defence ministers met in Brussels.

Also present was Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said “non-EU allies play an essential role in protecting and defending Europe”.

He noted imminent Nato exercises that will lead to British, Turkish and American soldiers being deployed on the European mainland.

“It demonstrates the importance of moving Nato troops quickly through Europe and that's also a reason why military mobility is so important,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the project will make the bloc’s “defence more efficient and contribute to strengthen our security”.

“The admission of these three key EU partners and Nato allies to the EU project is of great significance to the transatlantic bond and will further contribute to enhance EU-Nato co-operation in this area,” the Dutch defence ministry said.

Denmark and Malta are the only two EU states that opted not to join Pesco, which was formed in 2017.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

