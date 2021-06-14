Turkish-French relations improve ahead of key Erdogan-Biden meeting at Nato summit

Relations between France and Turkey thawed on Monday following a meeting of the two countries' leaders at the Nato summit in Brussels ahead of a key meeting of the Turkish president with US President Joe Biden.

After a year of bitter exchanges between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the pair appear to have put aside their differences to tackle the problems in Syria and Libya, Mr Macron's office said.

In an important day of talks between the combative Turkish president and other Western leaders, the greatest focus will be on his meeting with Mr Biden.

Although the pair have known each other for two decades, their relationship has soured in recent years, with Mr Biden labelling the Turkish leader an “autocrat” and condemning Turkey’s Ottoman-era actions in Armenia in 1915 as “genocide”.

But Mr Erdogan, who appears keen to rebuild ties to shore up Turkey’s troubled economy, has suggested a reset of the relationship with the US.

Before traveling to Brussels for the Nato summit, including his first meeting with Mr Biden since he became president, Mr Erdogan told reporters he would raise the "genocide" issue.

Although he called Mr Biden’s comments “very negative”, which had “seriously upset us”, he said that although there had been tensions in Turkey-US relations “we need to leave them behind and talk about what we can do and what we will do”.

A more emollient approach has also been taken by Mr Biden, who is reported to have told aides that he has developed a strong rapport with Mr Erdogan over the years

However, after taking office, Biden waited three months before giving Mr Erdogan a call, which was widely seen in Turkey as a snub.

The pair will address the bitter dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 advanced surface-to-air missiles which led to the country being expelled from the US F-35 fighter jet programme.

Washington has said that the S-400s are a threat to Nato security and insists that sanctions cannot be lifted on Turkey until it disposes of the system, which has cost it $2.5 billion.

Mr Erdogan previously insisted that Turkey was forced to purchase the S-400 system after Washington declined to provide US Patriot missiles.

The pair will also discuss Syria and Iran, as well as what role Turkey can play with regard to Afghanistan following the American troop withdrawal.

The relationship differs from the relatively untroubled one Mr Erdogan had with former US president Donald Trump, who upset his allies by precipitately withdrawing US troops from northern Syria while allowing Turkish troops in.

Earlier, before his closed-door meeting with Mr Macron, Mr Erdogan said the two countries would “have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations.”

Last year, Ankara and Paris sparred over a host of international issues, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The diplomatic tensions were accompanied by a bitter personal feud between the two men.

Mr Macron previously remarked that Turks “deserve something else” than the policies of Mr Erdogan, while Mr Erdogan suggested the Frenchman “needed a mental health check-up”.

But it now appears the pair will attempt to work closer together on stabilising the conflicts in Syria and Libya, with Nato hoping that Turkey will curb its adventurist approach in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Besides Presidents Macron and Biden, the Turkish leader is due to meet other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.