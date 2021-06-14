Swiss voters reject proposals to reduce nation’s carbon emissions

Swiss voters have rejected measures designed to bring down carbon emissions in the Alpine nation. Reuters

Switzerland's climate change policy has been thrown into doubt after voters rejected new targets for emissions reductions in a referendum.

The measures, including a car fuel levy and airfare tax, were regarded as key to helping the country meet its goal for cutting emissions under the Paris Agreement.

Slightly more than 51 per cent of voters opposed the legislation.

Critics argued that the new measures would increase business costs and not help the environment because Switzerland is responsible for only 0.1 per cent of global carbon emissions.

The result was a blow for the Swiss government, which by 2030 is aiming to reduce the country’s emissions to half of 1990’s levels.

Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said it would be “very difficult” to meet the goal and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Swiss voters rejected two other environmental proposals concerning the use of pesticides in agriculture, although those results were widely expected.

Separate referendums on a new anti-terrorism law and providing financial support for businesses during the global health crisis were approved on Sunday.

Switzerland's system of direct democracy means all major decisions in the country are taken at the ballot box.

Campaigners must gather 100,000 signatures to ensure a nationwide vote.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

ARABIAN GULF LEAGUE FIXTURES Thursday, September 21

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

FIXTURES UAE’s remaining fixtures in World Cup qualification R2

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

