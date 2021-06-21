Social media platforms join UK’s vaccination drive as one million young people book their shot

All adults over the age of 18 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Reuters

Social media platforms have united for a new campaign to encourage young people in the UK to become vaccinated against Covid-19.

Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok and Reddit are among the platforms to team up with the UK government as it moves to the final stage of its successful vaccination drive.

More than one million vaccine appointments were booked in England at the weekend after the programme opened up to include over-18s on Friday.

Read More WHO: Delta variant becoming dominant global coronavirus strain

By July 19, it is hoped that all adults will have had their first dose and everyone aged over 50 – as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable - will have been offered their second.

But data suggests people between the ages of 16 and 29 have the highest level of vaccine hesitancy in the UK.

The Office for National Statistics said 13 per cent of people in that age bracket were unsure about being vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is hoped that joining with social media platforms will help combat misinformation and encourage more young people to receive a shot.

Snapchat users will be able to use new NHS stickers and a filter that says "I've had my vaccine", while TikTok will feature videos with scientists to explain how the vaccines work.

Facebook and Instagram are not among the platforms involved in the government campaign.

Dr Karan Rangarajan, an NHS surgeon and influencer who has 3.9 million followers on TikTok, said people in their late teens and early 20s were the prime targets of the project.

“They are also in the UK the last cohort to be eligible for the vaccine so it's a really important group to target,” she said.

The campaign was launched on the same day that authorities planned to ease all social distancing restrictions in England.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to move the date set out in the road map to July 19 because of increasing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Britain on Sunday recorded 9,284 new cases and six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

But analysis of National Health Service Test and Trace data suggests fewer than one in 200 travellers from countries on the UK's "amber list" tested positive for Covid-19.

That increased calls for the government to drop the traffic-light system for international travel.

Only 89 of 23,465 passengers who travelled to the UK from amber-list countries between May 20 and June 9 tested positive – a rate of 0.4 per cent. The data showed no “variants of concern” were detected.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also reportedly considering a plan to remove the self-isolation rule for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a positive case.

Under the proposal, daily lateral flow testing would replace the isolation and quarantine rules for vaccinated people, although no final decisions have been made.

Scientists continued to emphasise the importance of people receiving both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, Anthony Harnden, a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford, said the next challenge for ministers would be the distribution of booster shots in the autumn.

"The key question is how long do these vaccines last and what is the duration of protection," he told BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday that the remaining restrictions were unlikely to be lifted before July 19.

“Hopefully on July 19 everything can revert back to some kind of normality,” he told Sky News.

“It could be before, but I think it’s unlikely. Generally, we’ve stuck to the dates we’ve set.”

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.