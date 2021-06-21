Social media giants join UK’s vaccine drive as one million young people book their shot

Social media companies have united for a new campaign to encourage young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok and Reddit are among the companies partnering with the UK government as it moves to the final stage of the successful vaccine drive.

More than one million vaccine appointments were booked at the weekend after the programme opened up to over-18s on Friday.

By July 19, it is hoped that all adults will have had their first dose and everyone aged over 50 - plus the clinically extremely vulnerable - will have been offered their second.

However, data suggests those aged 16 to 29 have the highest levels of vaccine hesitancy in the UK.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 13 per cent of people in this age bracket are unsure about receiving the vaccine.

It is hoped the partnership with social media companies will help combat misinformation and encourage more young people to receive the shot.

Snapchat users will be able to use new NHS stickers and a filter that says "I've had my vaccine", while TikTok will feature videos with scientists who explain how the vaccine works.

Facebook and Instagram are not among the sites involved in the government campaign.

Dr Karan Rangarajan, an NHS surgeon and influencer who has 3.9 million followers on TikTok, said people in their late teens and early 20s were the prime target of the new project.

“They are also in the UK the last cohort to be eligible for the vaccine so it's a really important group to target,” she said.

The campaign was launched on the same day all social distancing restrictions were due to be eased in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to extend the June 21 date set out in the road map to July 19 due to increasing concern over the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Britain on Sunday recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks, driven by the spread of the new variant.

Despite the spread of the variant, new analysis of NHS Test and Trace data suggested fewer than one in 200 travellers from amber list countries were testing positive for Covid-19, strengthening calls to drop the traffic-light system for international travel.

Only 89 of 23,465 passengers who travelled to the UK from amber list countries between May 20 and June 9 tested positive for the coronavirus - a rate of 0.4 per cent. The data showed no “variants of concern” were detected.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also reportedly considering a plan to remove the self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a positive case.

Under the proposal, daily lateral flow testing would replace the isolation and quarantine rules for vaccinated people, although no final decisions have been made.

Scientists continued to stress the importance of people receiving both shots of the Covid vaccine.

However, Prof Anthony Harnden from the University of Oxford said the next challenge for ministers would be the distribution of booster shots in autumn.

“The key question is how long do these vaccines last and what is the duration of protection,” he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday remaining restrictions were unlikely to be lifted before July 19.

“Hopefully on July 19 everything can revert back to some kind of normality,” he told Sky News.

“It could be before but I think it’s unlikely. Generally we’ve stuck to the dates we’ve set.”