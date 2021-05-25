Secret of happiness? Don’t hope for too much

Researchers found that expectations about future events also influence happiness. Getty Images

Expectations can strongly influence how people feel, scientists researching happiness at University College London in the UK have found.

Experts at UCL have devised a smartphone app called The Happiness Project, which allows users to play one of four games.

Players' responses to the different scenarios are collated by researchers to better understand the complexities of happiness.

Prof Robb Rutledge, a cognitive neuroscientist at UCL, said happiness is complicated and prone to changing quickly.

"In 18,420 people playing a simple risky-decision game on their phones, we showed that happiness depended not on how well they were doing, but whether they were doing better than expected," he wrote in The Conversation.

“Our research shows how high expectations can be a problem.

"Clearly, it’s not a good idea to tell a friend that they will love the gift you are about to give them. Lowering expectations at the last moment increases the probability of a positive surprise.”

But Mr Rutledge said it's not always so straightforward, because "expectations about future events also influence happiness".

“If you make plans to catch up with a friend after work, you may be unhappy if they suddenly cancel.

“But expecting your friend to cancel won’t make you happy – you might be a little happier the whole day if you look forward to seeing them, even if there is some risk that things don’t work out,” he said.

Prof Rutledge highlighted the important of realistic expectations and their importance in decision making.

But researchers also found that joy is often time limited and “an adaptation that helps your brain adjust to your circumstances so you are ready to make your next move”.

It is hoped that the information taken from those playing the smartphone app will enable experts to write equations for happiness.

“There will never be one formula for happiness, but science can help explain the different factors that matter for happiness in each and every one of us,” he said.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

