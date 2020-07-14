Second man charged over murder of Omani student outside London’s Harrods

Omani student Mohammed Al Araimi was killed in a knife attack last December as he returned from a restaurant in London. Met Police

A second man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al Araimi, an Omani student who was stabbed outside Harrods luxury department store in central London at the end of last year.

Al Araimi, 20, was stabbed to death by two assailants on Basil Street in Knightsbridge at 11.55pm on December 5 while returning from a restaurant in the capital.

The son of a prominent businessman, Al Araimi was a student at King’s College London studying politics and economics.

Court documents allege the two suspects were trying to steal a watch worth between £45,000 (Dh207,000) and £125,000 from the student.

A friend of Al Araimi was found injured at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Arseboon Dilbaro, 22, of no fixed address, was charged on Tuesday with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Mr Dilbaro will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Wednesday.

He was arrested shortly after 1pm on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Egypt.

A Kuwaiti man, Badir Alnazi, 24, of no fixed address, was charged in January with the murder of Al Araimi, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He also appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey.

Mr Alnazi's next appearance date is yet to be confirmed.

