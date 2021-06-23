Second Berlin conference calls for end to foreign interference in Libya

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh opened the second Berlin conference on Wednesday, calling on the international community to take Libya seriously and to respect its sovereignty.

Mr Dbeibeh also promised to stop at nothing to ensure national elections set for December 24 go ahead.

"I will not shy away from any efforts to make sure we overcome any obstacles in the way of sticking to the national elections and to make it possible for the people of Libya to elect officials," he told world leaders gathered in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany and the UN are bringing together Libyan representatives and powers that have interests in the North African nation as a second conference in Berlin in 18 months.

The meeting aims to garner funding and support to secure elections and remove foreign fighters from the country.

"For the further stabilisation of the country, it is crucial that elections take place as planned and that foreign fighters and mercenaries really do leave Libya," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for free participation in the elections planned for December, which many see as key to securing a lasting peace in the country, as well as in a community-led reconciliation programme.

“We must put an end to all foreign interference, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya," he said.

"I urge Libyan and and external parties to agree on a comprehensive plan with clear timelines to achieve this goal, which UNSMIL stands ready to support.”

Some $189m had been requested to meet humanitarian needs in Libya, he said, adding that the first group of UN peacekeeping monitors would be deployed to the North African country "soon".

Mr Dbeibeh raised a number of concerns with regard to Libya's progress towards a peaceful, democratic state. He said Libya's legislature had not made "serious efforts" to create electoral law and a functioning constitution. One of the issues at hand is exactly what Libyans will vote for, particularly if the president should be directly elected.

Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC) has said a decision on the constitution should be made by July 1 to prevent a delay to the December 24 election.

Mr Dbeibeh asked Libyan actors to act swiftly to approve a budget.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the German capital to attend the conference, where he will meet Libyan and other foreign leaders.

The meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin follows up on a conference in January 2020 where leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and to push Libya's warring parties to agree to a full ceasefire. Germany is acting as an intermediary.

Countries involved in the process include the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the UAE, Italy and Turkey.

Before the conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that much has been achieved in the past two years.

An October ceasefire agreement that included a demand that all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days led to a deal on elections that are due to be held on December 24 and a transitional government that took office in February.

But “many challenges still lie ahead of us”, said Mr Maas, who met Libya’s transitional prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday evening.

He said that Wednesday’s conference launches a new phase “in which we no longer only talk about Libya, but in which we are now speaking with Libyan men and women about the future of their country”.