Russia fires warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea

Moscow defence ministry said it forced UK warship from Russian waters

The British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender sets sail from Istanbul, Turkey, on its way to the Black Sea. Reuters
A Russian warship fired warning shots to force a British destroyer away from Russia’s waters in the Black Sea, Moscow's defence ministry said.

Moscow claimed that Britain's HMS Defender had ignored a warning against intrusion in Russia's territorial waters near Crimea.

A Russian patrol ship fired its gun and an Su-24 bomber dropped bombs ahead of the British ship to persuade it to change course, the ministry said.

Russia alleged that the ship was three kilometres into its waters before leaving Russian territory within four minutes of the bombing.

The confrontation took place near Cape Fiolent, a landmark on the coast of Crimea.

"The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said.

There was no immediate response from the UK government.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Moscow has frequently criticised Nato warships's visits to the Black Sea, describing them as destabilising.

Nato members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea.

HMS Defender is part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group but peeled away to take part in Nato missions in the Black Sea.

It teamed up with Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen to carry out training exercises and visit the ports of Nato allies.

During its journey, UK defence officials signed a new agreement with Ukraine aimed at boosting Kyiv's naval capabilities.

The memorandum was signed on board HMS Defender and envisaged training for Ukrainian naval personnel as well as the creation of new naval bases.

"The UK and Ukraine have a close defence relationship, and we continue to strengthen this partnership to help deter shared threats," said UK defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin.

Updated: June 23, 2021 03:58 PM

