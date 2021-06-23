North Sea oilfield project set for approval despite UK’s green ambitions

Oil drilling in the North Sea in the Johan Sverdrup field. Reuters

A North Sea oil and gas project is being earmarked for approval by the British government as it prepares to host the Cop26 climate conference and urge nations to reduce carbon emissions.

Environmental groups want the Cambo project shelved, claiming it cannot be justified as the planet battles climate change.

Developing the oilfield would also go against an International Energy Agency report that recommended "no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects".

The heavy crude development off the coast of the Shetland Islands would extract 150 million barrels of oil.

But the project will not be covered by the government's climate checklist, which assesses new oilfields' compatibility "with the UK's climate change objectives", The Times reported.

Groups such as Friends of the Earth Scotland say the plan cannot be squared with the goal of reaching a deal at the Cop26 summit on limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C.

"It would be completely indefensible if ministers were to approve this, especially after the IEA's report," said Caroline Rance from FoE Scotland.

"It is simply not compatible with the science to go ahead with exploiting these fields and the fact that it is even being considered shows the current system is not fit for purpose."

The Cambo project was licenced for exploration in 2001 and 2004 before the checklist was created in March.

The oilfield, about 125 kilometres north-west of the Shetland Islands, is expected to emit nearly 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

At 1,100 metres underwater, it is one of the deepest fields to be discovered in northern Europe.

Siccar Point Energy, of which Shell owns 30 per cent, is seeking government approval for the development.

"We have proactively taken significant steps to minimise the emissions footprint through its design," chief executive Jonathan Roger said.

The project supported the UK's energy transition ambitions, he said, while "maintaining secure UK supply and creating jobs".

The UK's Oil and Gas Authority is expected to approve the drilling despite Britain's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

In the run-up to the Cop 26 summit, being held in Glasgow in November, the UK is trying to secure guarantees from rich countries to help poorer ones, and to lead the climate challenge by example.

In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain would cut carbon emissions by 78 per cent of 1990 levels within the next 14 years.

"We are working hard to drive down demand for fossil fuels but we also know there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming years," a spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Four tips to secure IoT networks Mohammed Abukhater, vice president at FireEye in the Middle East, said: - Keep device software up-to-date. Most come with basic operating system, so users should ensure that they always have the latest version - Besides a strong password, use two-step authentication. There should be a second log-in step like adding a code sent to your mobile number - Usually smart devices come with many unnecessary features. Users should lock those features that are not required or used frequently - Always create a different guest network for visitors

The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Tentative schedule of 2017/18 Ashes series 1st Test November 23-27, The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd Test December 2-6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test Dcember 14-18, Waca, Perth 4th Test December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

Summer special

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

