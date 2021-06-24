No mask day: rules could be axed on July 19 for next stage of England’s lockdown lifting

1220079832 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a piece of street art depicting an NHS worker in London. The British government is hoping to end mask requirements on July 19, the earliest possible date under the current road map for easing lockdown restrictions. Getty Images (Getty Images)

The British government is hoping to end face-mask requirements on July 19, the earliest possible date under the current road map for lifting lockdown restrictions.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he hoped there would be no "legal compulsion" to wear masks and that more countries would be added to the green list of safe destinations on the UK's traffic light system for international travel.

Around the world, countries including France, Israel and some US states, are easing mask requirements. In Greece, masks will not be required outdoors from Thursday.

The road map to normality, a systematic lifting of lockdown measures, was paused in June with the UK battling a rising wave of cases and the highly contagious Delta variant raising concerns among health experts.

"Once I'm told it's safe not to, I want to get back to normal. I think a lot of people will want to shed those masks," Mr Eustice said.

"But while it's contributing to controlling the pandemic, yes I will wear my mask like everybody else and do my bit.

"Whether there will still be some people who might choose to wear masks or whether it may be advisory in some settings, that's a separate matter. But the objective of that final stage is to remove the legal requirement to do these things."

Face coverings became an integral part of everyday life, alongside social distancing and working from home, as much of the world adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the UK, face coverings are compulsory in a range of settings, including in shops and on public transport.

Mr Eustice said he wanted to revive international travel but the government was wary of the associated risks.

A spectator in face mask on finals day at the Viking Classic at Edgbaston's Priory Club. Getty

"Personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so. But it is difficult, we are being cautious," he said.

British citizens are advised against travelling to most countries because quarantine and testing rules on their return are time-consuming and expensive.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce on Thursday if any new destinations are added to England's green list for quarantine-free travel amid speculation that restrictions could be eased for Spanish islands such as Ibiza.

The fourth and final stage of bringing England out of lockdown restrictions was this month delayed by four weeks by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He pushed the so-called Freedom Day back from June 21 amid concerns over the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now the dominant Covid-19 strain in the UK.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

