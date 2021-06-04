Kuwaiti engineer in legal battle over stake in Aston Martin worth £15 million

An engineer who once owned shares in luxury carmaker Aston Martin worth more than $1 billion is embroiled in a legal battle with a Kuwaiti investment manager over his remaining stake in the company.

An English court in April stopped Najeeb Al Humaidhi, a Kuwaiti, from selling any of his 785,855 shares, currently worth about £15 million ($21m), because of the dispute with Adeem Investment Holding Company.

The Kuwaiti company launched legal action in Britain over the stake owned by Mr Al Humaidhi, who once held about 20 per cent of Aston Martin's stock. It claims he broke an agreement by transferring shares to a Jersey-based company that only he controlled.

But a judge this week told Adeem that it would be allowed to continue its legal action only if it posted a deposit of £4m to protect the businessman's financial interests should he win the case.

Mr Al Humaidhi and three of his companies requested the deposit to cover his potential losses should Aston Martin's volatile shares fall in price while he is unable to sell because of the court-ordered block.

Mr Al Humaidhi, a trained civil engineer, is known in Kuwaiti business circles as a member of one of the country's oldest merchant families. Since 2018, when his stake was valued at more than $1bn, he has sold most of his shares as the company struggled.

The court was told that he was suffering financially after investing almost his entire personal wealth in Lebanon before the severe economic crisis there, and faces large losses.

The judge ordered the £4m to be posted because of concerns about a lack of current information about Adeem's financial position. Lawyers for the company said it had substantial assets, including more than £70m in a car business in Jersey.

But the judge said its ownership structure was unclear and it had no assets in the UK. He said there were doubts that any ruling could be enforced in the UK.

The case is only the latest footnote in a troubled period for the century-old sports car maker, best known for its association with the James Bond films.

Adeem and other investors bought Aston Martin from Ford in 2007, which controlled the company for two decades before taking the company public in 2018.

Its share price nosedived after the float amid uncertainties over Brexit and a slump in the sale of luxury cars in China.

It was rescued by investors marshalled by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll in 2020, who injected cash and forged closer links with carmaker Daimler to help the company through the turbulent period.

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

Recipe Garlicky shrimp in olive oil

Gambas Al Ajillo Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves 4 Ingredients 180ml extra virgin olive oil; 4 to 5 large cloves of garlic, minced or pureed (or 3 to 4 garlic scapes, roughly chopped); 1 or 2 small hot red chillies, dried (or ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli flakes); 400g raw prawns, deveined, heads removed and tails left intact; a generous splash of sweet chilli vinegar; sea salt flakes for seasoning; a small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped Method ▶ Heat the oil in a terracotta dish or frying pan. Once the oil is sizzling hot, add the garlic and chilli, stirring continuously for about 10 seconds until golden and aromatic. ▶ Add a splash of sweet chilli vinegar and as it vigorously simmers, releasing perfumed aromas, add the prawns and cook, stirring a few times. ▶ Once the prawns turn pink, after 1 or 2 minutes of cooking, remove from the heat and season with sea salt flakes. ▶ Once the prawns are cool enough to eat, scatter with parsley and serve with small forks or toothpicks as the perfect sharing starter. Finish off with crusty bread to soak up all that flavour-infused olive oil.

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

