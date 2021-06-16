Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin for tense summit in Geneva

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands at a Swiss lakeside villa today as they began their much-anticipated summit.

After a week of warm words between Mr Biden and European leaders, the mood was expected to be frostier as Mr Biden meets Mr Putin in Geneva on the final leg of his trip to Europe.

Mr Biden will promise to stand up to Russian cyber-aggression and raise the threat of ransomware after Russian operatives were repeatedly accused of meddling in US affairs.

He said he would tell Mr Putin that “if he chooses not to co-operate and acts in a way that he has in the past … then we will respond. We will respond in kind.”

Ransomware attacks “will be a significant topic of conversation” at the summit, a senior official in Mr Biden’s administration said.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin is acting as host for the talks, which were expected to last four to five hours.

The two leaders, who will not take a break to share food, were flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Each side has a translator.

The US and Russian Presidents sit down as they begin their summit in Geneva, Switzerland. AP

Russia sees no breakthrough

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not expecting any breakthrough in relations with the US.

In April, Russia was hit with a series of sanctions in the aftermath of the SolarWinds attack on US government agencies.

Mr Biden's team added to sanctions imposed since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Tensions were heightened further earlier this year by Russia’s imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Amid fears over Mr Navalny’s health, Mr Biden said on Monday that his death in prison would show Russia’s disregard for human rights.

“The talks today will not be easy; it will be a very difficult conversation,” Mr Peskov said.

We will not fail to defend the transatlantic alliance Joe Biden

“We shouldn’t expect any breakthrough, the situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations. However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement.”

Wednesday’s summit is taking place in the Cold War trappings of Geneva, where Ronald Reagan met Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in a 1985 summit.

The US and Russia still possess most of the world’s nuclear stockpile between them, and both have put more of their warheads into deployment.

A White House official said the two leaders would discuss the future of nuclear arms reduction after their current pact, New Start, expires in 2026.

The future of arms limitation is “a big part of the question that the two presidents are trying to answer”, the official said.

Renewed for five years in January, New Start is the only remaining arms treaty between the two powers.

It was agreed in 2011, which was when Mr Biden last met Mr Putin while serving as vice president under Barack Obama.

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a limousine after leaving his presidential plane in Geneva. EPA

After attempting a “reset” of US-Russia relations, Mr Obama sanctioned Russia over the Crimea crisis and election interference before leaving office in 2017.

His successor Donald Trump took a warmer tone with Mr Putin, causing outrage in the US by accepting his denials of election meddling.

The mood has grown tenser under Mr Biden, who described Mr Putin in a March interview as a killer.

The villa in Geneva was under intense security, with grey patrol boats cruising along the lake front and heavily-armed troops standing guard at a nearby marina as the leaders talked.

Analysts say the summit will have implications for other countries including Turkey, Libya and Syria.

Any move towards improved relations could restrain the ambitions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr Biden took soundings from European leaders before meeting Mr Putin, including from Russia’s Baltic neighbours Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at Monday’s summit that relations with Russia were at their lowest point since the Cold War.

Mr Biden said at the summit that the US did not seek conflict with Moscow but would respond if Russia continued its harmful activities.

“We will not fail to defend the transatlantic alliance or stand up for democratic values,” he said.