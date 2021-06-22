Howzat! Cricketer smashes six … into his own car’s window

An amateur cricketer struck a dream ball that he will remember for years – as it smashed the window of his own car.

Taxi driver Asif Ali hit the ball out of the park and then watched as the ball flew far and wide. But then he heard an ominous sound from the car park.

Mr Ali, 38, had not only managed to smash a car window – but the rear window of his car.

"That moment when you hit a massive six only for it [to] crash through your own car windscreen," the cricket club said on its Twitter account.

Presenter and cricket fan Greg James tweeted: “Should get an extra 5 for that.”

"I was really happy, oh that was looking a really big six!" the all-rounder said after the match.

His family had been watching a live stream of the game and began texting and calling him after the incredible shot.

Mr Ali was playing for Illingworth St Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire.

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes has offered to fix the windscreen so Mr Ali does not look back on his maximum score with regret.

“I’ve agreed to pay for his windscreen repair,” he said. “It was right off the middle of his bat, and it went right through the middle of the screen.

Asif Ali shatters his own car window with a six. Photo: @IllingworthCC/Twitter

"He is renowned for his big hitting, he's a very destructive batsman. There was no anger, he's a very relaxed guy."

Mr Ali finished on 43 not out, but it was not enough to carry his side to the semi-finals.

