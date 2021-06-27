Government to probe leak of Hancock kissing footage

The footage shows Mr Hancock kissing the aide last month

Britain's government will investigate how images of former health minister Matt Hancock kissing an aide found their way into the media and forced his resignation, in the latest scandal to hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

After first rejecting calls for Mr Hancock to be fired or to resign after pictures were published on Friday of him embracing a woman he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded role, Mr Johnson accepted the minister's decision to step down on Saturday.

The departure put renewed focus on the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Led by Mr Hancock, it stumbled in the early days over testing and protective equipment. Britain has one of the highest official coronavirus death tolls in the world.

A report by the BBC on Sunday that sensitive defence ministry documents had been found by a member of the public at a bus stop this week did little to dispel a sense of chaos at the heart of government. The ministry said it was investigating the incident.

Asked whether the health ministry was investigating how the images of Mr Hancock had been taken in his government office and then leaked, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News: "It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system."

He later told Times Radio there were two issues for the government to look into - whether the camera in Mr Hancock's office was there "appropriately" and, if it was there for security reasons, "how that video got out to the public domain".

Read More

Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. AFPUK’s Matt Hancock hits back at claims he is a serial liar

Hancock, Johnson and the trust deficit inside the UK government

The Sun newspaper published photos on Friday of Mr Hancock kissing the aide last month - at a time when coronavirus guidelines banned people from hugging others who were not members of their household. It has also posted video footage.

After the images were published, many of Mr Hancock's fellow Conservative politicians had privately called for him to go, saying his position was untenable after he admitted to breaking the coronavirus restrictions he had set.

Mr Johnson, who has faced down criticism of various scandals including the funding of refurbishment of his apartment and a trip that broke restrictions last year by his then senior adviser Dominic Cummings, first stood by Mr Hancock.

He then accepted the minister's resignation on Saturday and suggested Mr Hancock might return to a higher public role.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has raised a number of questions about the Mr Hancock scandal, including whether the former minister had broken government rules.

"If anybody thinks that the resignation of Matt Hancock is the end of the issue, I think they're wrong," Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters.

"The prime minister should have sacked him. Yet again Boris Johnson was too slow, too weak and didn't show the leadership that was needed. When the many people who made huge sacrifices during this pandemic see this, what they see is one rule for them and another rule for those close to government."

The Sunday Times, citing documents, reported that Mr Hancock faced an investigation into allegations he had used his personal email to conduct government business, breaching guidelines.

A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesperson said: "All DHSC ministers understand the rules around personal email usage and only conduct government business through their departmental email addresses."

New health minister Sajid Javid, appointed by Mr Johnson on Saturday, told reporters his top priority was to see an end to the pandemic as soon as possible, a statement that was later toned down in a comment issued by his ministry.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," said Mr Javid, a former finance minister.

Published: June 28, 2021 12:16 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A man wearing a protective face mask stands near magnets featuring the Cannes Film Festival on the Croisette in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will take place next July, in France. Reuters

A closer look at the directors competing at Cannes for the first time this year

Film
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world