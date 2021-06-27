French elections: Far-right loses regional vote in key battlegrounds

Analysts say failure of Le Pen's party to win in strongholds should not be considered a trend for presidential election

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 

The French far-right was beaten by traditional conservatives in two key battlegrounds in Sunday's regional elections, exit polls showed, dealing a blow to leader Marine Le Pen's presidential ambitions.

The southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region was regarded as the far-right Rassemblement National’s best prospect for giving credibility to Ms Le Pen's claim that it is fit for power before the 2022 presidential election.

An exit poll by Ifop showed the far-right winning 44.2 per cent of the run-off vote in the region compared to 55.8 per cent for the mainstream conservatives.

A second survey by Opinionway showed the far-right taking 45 per cent of the vote compared to 55 per cent for its rivals.

Read More

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP French regional elections deal a blow to Marine Le Pen's far-right party

'Fifty per cent British, 50 per cent French, 100 per cent European'

In another contest in the northern Hauts-de-France region, exit polls showed the centre-right ticket led by Xavier Bertrand, another contender for the presidential vote, heading to a comfortable victory over the far-right.

Senior conservatives said the centre-right's strong performance nationwide meant it was the force for change, as President Emmanuel Macron's party performed poorly, exit polls show.

"The far-right has been stopped in its tracks and we have pushed it back sharply," Mr Bertrand told his supporters moments after the polls closed.

"This result gives me the strength to seek the nation's vote."

The projections, if confirmed, will raise questions over the success of Ms Le Pen's strategy in softening the image of her anti-immigration, euro-sceptic party to make gains on the traditional right.

But analysts say the apparent failure of her party to win in two of its strongholds should not be considered a trend for next year's presidential election.

Turnout in the country's 13 regions was very low and voters typically have little affinity with their regional administrations, which are responsible for promoting economic development, transport and high schools.

Updated: June 27, 2021 11:17 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A man wearing a protective face mask stands near magnets featuring the Cannes Film Festival on the Croisette in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will take place next July, in France. Reuters

A closer look at the directors competing at Cannes for the first time this year

Film
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world