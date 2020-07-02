France pulls out of Nato’s Mediterranean mission as it presses for sanctions on Turkey

The French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam, near Hagatna, Guam; France is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation of Libya's coast after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya AP

France has formally withdrawn from Nato’s naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea and called for fresh EU sanctions against Turkey over Ankara’s intervention in Libya.

Speaking at a security and defence committee meeting at the European Parliament, France’s Minister for the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, confirmed on Thursday that her country was withdrawing from operation Sea Guardian, the alliance’s security mission in the Mediterranean.

Ms Parly’s statements come as relations between France and Turkey, two Nato allies, reach a fresh nadir after a naval incident on June 10 in the eastern Mediterranean.

France had sought a Nato censure over the incident in which it claims its frigate, the Courbet, was harassed by Turkish vessels as it attempted to inspect a Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship suspected of being used by Turkey to flout Libya's arms embargo.

Ankara has denied the ship, the Cirkin, was supplying weapons to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which it supports in Tripoli, but has claimed instead that the vessel was carrying medical supplies.

Different viewpoints: Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron differ over future EU prospects for Turkey AP

The UAE has backed France in its standoff with Turkey. In the aftermath of the June 10 incident, Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said on Twitter that Abu Dhabi condemned the targeting of the French naval vessel.

Ms Parly is to speak with Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed Al Bawardi later on Thursday.

Frustrated by an inconclusive probe by Nato into the maritime incident, Paris has now changed tack and is seeking EU sanctions against Ankara over its recent decisive intervention in Libya.

Ankara has turned the tide of Libya’s civil war in recent months, delivering air support and thousands of mercenaries to the GNA to end a year-long offensive on Tripoli by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army.

Ankara has regularly accused Paris of backing Mr Haftar, though French officials have denied this.

A Libyan street vendor sells corn on the roadside by the waterfront promenade in the eastern port city of Benghazi AFP

France’s Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian has called for a meeting of his EU counterparts on July 13 to discuss the possibility of further sanctions against Turkey.

Brussels has already imposed sanctions on Turkish officials linked to drilling operations in waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

However, the standoff in the region, centred on the decades-old dispute over Cyprus and the island’s frozen conflict, has increasingly come to intersect with the civil war in Libya.

In December 2019 the GNA and Turkey confirmed a new maritime border deal in the Mediterranean in exchange for subsequent military co-operation, which has had a profound effect on the ground in the North African nation.

The UAE, Egypt, France, Cyprus and Greece condemned the agreements that would give Turkey access to potentially lucrative natural gas reserves in the area.

Members of the Libyan National Army special forces gather in the city of Benghazi. AFP

Next Thursday, the European Parliament is to examine Turkey's role in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya and the incident with the Courbet.

The debate will be held at the request of the European People’s Party, a centre-right coalition in the parliament which includes the parties of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

In Greece last week the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell travelled to the Greek border at Evros to indicate the bloc’s ongoing support for Athens in the face of ongoing Turkish hostility.

After the last round of sanctions brought by the EU against Turkey in November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara could step up its deportation of EU nationals who fought with ISIS and said he could renege on his country’s migration deal with the EU and allow millions of Syrian refugees to cross into mainland Europe.

Greece, which was the principal point of entry for illegal immigrants into Europe in 2019, has vowed to defend its borders and has not ruled out the possibility of a military confrontation with Turkey.

The EU has sought to secure Nato support for its own naval mission, Operation Irini, to impose the UN weapons embargo on Libya, but Turkey would be likely to block any such moves.

Despite its withdrawal from Operation Sea Guardian, France continues to contribute to Irini with its frigate Jean Bart.

The creation of the EU mission was one of the main conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya at the start of this year. However, at the same time as the conflict in Libya has fractured the Nato alliance, Irini has exposed differences in the EU between Italy and Malta on the one hand and France, Greece and Cyprus on the other.

During a virtual discussion with the Libyan National Army on Wednesday, the US stressed its opposition to all foreign interference in Libya and emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and return to UN-facilitated negotiations, the State Department said.

In a statement released on Thursday, it said the US delegation emphasised that the LNA's affiliation with the Wagner group, a Russian Ministry of Defence proxy, and perpetuation of the oil shutdown are at odds with US and Libyan interests and undermine Libyan sovereignty, increasing the risk of a conflict that could damage critical oil infrastructure.

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

