Four tests will be key to lockdown easing in England

The UK government is preparing to delay lockdown easing in England, as the country is hit by a surge of cases on the back of unvaccinated patients falling ill to the highly infectious Delta variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on Monday, after testing the outbreak against four key measures of infection.

As the wave of new cases is being felt, a group of MPs labelled the coronavirus passport – a scheme to allow vaccinated people to travel or attend mass audience entertainment events – as discriminatory.

What’s happening with the lockdown?

England is on a four-stage roadmap to returning to normality, but the route is also filled with checks against the latest coronavirus outbreaks.

As the country faces an increase in new cases, the options are understood to include a delay of between two and four weeks to the roadmap .

The reopening of nightclubs and easing social distancing rules are among the measures earmarked for a delay.

Delaying would also give the vaccination effort more time.

The scheduled date for the next relaxation of restrictions is June 21, with an announcement due to be made a week earlier.

As June 14 approaches, ministers and health experts are examining the data to decide whether to delay easing controls.

What are the four tests?

The four tests the government has laid out for easing lockdown measures are:

Continued rollout success

Reduced hospitalisations and deaths

Infection rates that do not threaten the National Health Service

Risks attached to variants of concern

Vaccine rollout is hitting government targets with a swathe of the over-55 population having received both jabs. People in their 30s are also able to get the first injection. Teenagers are so far largely unvaccinated unless they have medical needs.

The past week has seen some of the worst days for new cases since lockdown easing began and nine of every 10 cases are the Delta variant – which was first identified in India.

Britain on Friday reported 8,125 new cases, the highest daily total since February. The reproduction "R" number – the number of people to whom one infected person is likely to transmit a virus – and daily growth rates were also higher in estimated forecasts.

This suggests figures are growing exponentially.

There has been a statistically significant rise in the number of people in hospital, with the seven-day average rising from 120 to 173.

Some risks from the Delta variant are still unknown, as many cases have been recorded in the past 28 days, and the true scale of hospitalisation is not yet apparent.

People with the Delta variant are twice as likely to end up in hospital as other strains.

Data suggests about two-thirds of people infected with the Delta variant have not had a single dose of a Covid vaccine.

"We are starting to see perhaps early signals that hospital admissions are going up but it's still unclear," said Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group.

Vaccine passport ‘discriminatory’

A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Harrow, London. A surge in cases has made England review whether to relax restrictions. Reuters

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood wants to see some easing of lockdown measure on June 21, even if England is not able to follow the roadmap completely.

"The two things I would like to see change are allowing those who have been vaccinated twice ... be able to travel to the EU, so us joining in with that digital passport scheme that's already up and running.

"And then we know that it’s the vaccinations that gets us out of this – let’s continue to vaccinate into teenagers as well."

A report by the UK House of Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee's report criticised discriminatory effects of the proposed vaccine passport.

The system would "by its very nature be discriminatory" on the basis of race, religion, and socio-economic background and age – as many younger people so far have not are been eligible for the vaccine.

"We found no justification for introducing a Covid-status certification system that would be sufficient to counter what is likely to be a significant infringement of individual rights," the report said.