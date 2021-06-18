EU rubber stamps white list travel status for eight destinations

Entry restrictions lifted for Lebanon and US residents from today

The EU on Friday lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions for residents of Lebanon, the US and six other countries and territories.

Albania, Hong Kong, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan were also added to the EU’s ‘white list,’ which allows travel to the bloc for non-essential reasons such as tourism from Friday.

The bloc’s member states can independently decide to waive the need for travellers to quarantine on arrival or be fully vaccinated.

Some EU nations were already allowing immunised tourists from certain countries to enter.

Read More

Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signages are put up at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi on June 14th, 2021. The new Covid-19 restrictions start tomorrow. Victor Besa / The National.Covid-19 latest

Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand were already on the white list, which takes into account the Covid-19 situation and response in each country or territory. China will be added to the list subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

The list is reviewed every two weeks as the EU looks to ease restrictions with the economically important summer tourist season ahead.

The non-essential travel ban from third countries has largely been in place since March 2020.

In considering which countries to add to the list, the EU said its criteria included that there had been no more than 75 new Covid cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks.

There must also be evidence of a stable or decreasing trend of new infections across 14 days and the overall response by authorities in each country to the wider pandemic.

Published: June 18, 2021 03:25 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a sign for a walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Blackburn, England. Oli Scarff / AFP

Covid: Delta cases almost double in UK in a week

Europe
A Rohingya refugee carries bamboo sticks to a temporary shelter after a fire destroyed a Rohingya refugee camp on Saturday night, in New Delhi, India, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Millions of stateless people left behind by Covid-19 vaccine campaigns

Europe
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
Shoppers in Covent Garden in London, UK. Sales at non-food shops rose in May on soaring demand for outdoor furniture as people spent money on their gardens in anticipation of summer. Bloomberg

UK retail sales fell 1.4% in May as spending switched to eating out

Economy
A medic tests a passenger in the back of a taxi at the drive-through screening centre at Mina Rashid in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Abu Dhabi's drive-through Covid-19 testing centres now open on Fridays

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?