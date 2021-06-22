Data breakthrough on dexamethasone for Covid patients ‘helped save one million lives’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock hails NHS for life-saving treatment

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the NHS for pioneering the study of dexamethasone as a Covid-19 treatment. Getty Images
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the NHS for pioneering the study of dexamethasone as a Covid-19 treatment. Getty Images

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed a National Health Service (NHS) breakthrough on patient data for helping save one million lives worldwide.

Mr Hancock said analysis on the use of dexamethasone on Covid-19 patients in the UK paved the way for the steroid drug to become widely available in coronavirus wards.

Dexamethasone - already prescribed to patients for a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory effects - was shown to reduce deaths by a third for Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

Read More

Boris Johnson has dealt a blow to would-be holidaymakers, saying trips abroad will be a hassle for some time yet. Reuters Hassles for the holidays: Boris Johnson warns off hopes for summer tourism

It reduced deaths by a fifth for patients requiring only oxygen.

UK officials previously revealed one million lives had been saved due to the drug in March but it is the first time Mr Hancock has hailed it a victory for NHS data collection.

“Because of NHS data and how we followed people who had Covid we discovered that dexamethasone helped save lives for people in hospital,” Mr Hancock told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

“A million lives have been saved around the world because of that discovery. A million people are alive today who would have died were it not for that high quality use of data in the NHS.”

The drug, ingested as a liquid or tablet, is now recommended by the World Health Organisation as a treatment for seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The UK government is citing the dexamethasone discovery as an example of what could be achieved if it was able to collect patient data more efficiently.

It proposed on Tuesday an overhaul of the system to allow people to share anonymous data safely.

Britain’s Department for Health said the proposals would ensure staff have the information they need as soon as possible, helping to provide the best care for the elderly and vulnerable.

It said better use of personal data would help it analyse key trends in the health of the nation and improve the commissioning and planning of services.

Such improvements would allow better preparation to identify, prepare for and respond to future diseases.

Asked whether patients would be given a choice on data sharing, Mr Hancock said the pandemic had shown people were more likely to share their data when there was an overriding public health benefit.

“Consent should be at the heart of it,” he said.

Updated: June 22, 2021 01:25 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Pupils return to Gems United Indian School in Abu Dhabi in February. Abu Dhabi has confirmed that private schools can continue with face-to-face classes in the new school year. Victor Besa / The National

UAE schools: will pupils return to in-person lessons in the new academic year?

Education
A cyclist complies with a sign requiring the public to wear protective masks, in Bur Dubai, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,167 new cases

Health
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. AFP

US to send 55 million Covid vaccine shots to countries in need

World
Emirates is flying from Dubai to London Heathrow and Birmingham, with plans to restart flights to Manchester from July 1. Courtesy Emirates

Where is Emirates flying to in the UK? Airline to add Manchester to summer schedule

Travel
Indian airports are gearing up for a rush of Indian expats trying to get home to Dubai. EPA

Indian airports set up rapid PCR testing booths ahead of surge of travellers to Dubai

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?