Data breakthrough on dexamethasone for Covid patients ‘helped save one million lives’

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed a National Health Service (NHS) breakthrough on patient data for helping save one million lives worldwide.

Mr Hancock said analysis on the use of dexamethasone on Covid-19 patients in the UK paved the way for the steroid drug to become widely available in coronavirus wards.

Dexamethasone - already prescribed to patients for a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory effects - was shown to reduce deaths by a third for Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

It reduced deaths by a fifth for patients requiring only oxygen.

UK officials previously revealed one million lives had been saved due to the drug in March but it is the first time Mr Hancock has hailed it a victory for NHS data collection.

“Because of NHS data and how we followed people who had Covid we discovered that dexamethasone helped save lives for people in hospital,” Mr Hancock told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

“A million lives have been saved around the world because of that discovery. A million people are alive today who would have died were it not for that high quality use of data in the NHS.”

The drug, ingested as a liquid or tablet, is now recommended by the World Health Organisation as a treatment for seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The UK government is citing the dexamethasone discovery as an example of what could be achieved if it was able to collect patient data more efficiently.

It proposed on Tuesday an overhaul of the system to allow people to share anonymous data safely.

Britain’s Department for Health said the proposals would ensure staff have the information they need as soon as possible, helping to provide the best care for the elderly and vulnerable.

It said better use of personal data would help it analyse key trends in the health of the nation and improve the commissioning and planning of services.

Such improvements would allow better preparation to identify, prepare for and respond to future diseases.

Asked whether patients would be given a choice on data sharing, Mr Hancock said the pandemic had shown people were more likely to share their data when there was an overriding public health benefit.

“Consent should be at the heart of it,” he said.