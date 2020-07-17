Coronavirus: confidence low as EU leaders start €750bn rescue package talks

European Union leaders have warned major differences remain between member states over a €750 billion (Dh3.14 trillion) Covid-19 rescue package as they arrived in Brussels to begin what are expected to be difficult negotiations.

Key figures in the bloc including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are backing a deal made up of a mixture of loans and grants to help kick-start ailing economies.

But four countries mainly from Northern Europe – the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria – are less enthusiastic about the idea unless their counterparts in the south of the continent commit to reforms that can be overseen by the bloc.

Arriving in Brussels for the talks, Mr Macron warned “it's our European project that is in play here”.

Mrs Merkel was also cautious.

"We are going into the consultations with a lot of vigour, but I must also say that the differences are still very, very large and I cannot therefore predict whether we will be able to reach an agreement this time," she said.

"It would be desirable, but we also have to face reality and we really need a great deal of willingness to compromise if we are to achieve something," Mrs Merkel said. "That is why I expect very, very difficult negotiations."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte put the chance of success over the talks, which will last into the weekend, at less than 50 per cent. He wants any loans or grants to come with strict conditions attached to ensure that heavily indebted countries such as Spain and Italy carry out labour market reform. The southern countries are strongly against this.

European Council President Charles Michel, who is hosting the talks, said it was "not only a question of money but a question of the future of the European project".

His draft plan foresees a recovery package made up of €250bn in loans and €500bn in grants and subsidies that would not have to be repaid by the recipient member countries. The bloc is suffering through the worst recession in its history

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

