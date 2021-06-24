British government divided over quarantine-free travel as green list changes due

Non-UK approved vaccines and proof of inoculation are complicating plans to scrap isolation

The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber-list countries. EPA 
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber-list countries. EPA 

British officials are divided over whether to drop quarantine requirements for visitors inoculated with non-UK-approved vaccines.

Ministers are under pressure to revive the travel industry after months of border restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock last week said the government was making progress on easing entry requirements, with the Cabinet considering removing the 10-day quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers from amber list countries.

Nadhim Zahawi extols the virtues of vaccines during Wednesday's government media briefing. ReutersLondon summit planned to increase vaccine uptake in capital

However, officials are still deciding whether any new regime would be limited to returning British citizens or apply to all arrivals.

It is understood that non-UK-approved vaccines and verification of inoculation status are complicating the issue.

People in Britain can demonstrate their vaccination status via a QR code on the National Health Service app, but there is no facility to verify foreign vaccine certificates.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are pushing for quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers from July 19, The Times reported.

However, Mr Hancock and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab want the plan delayed until August. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly in agreement.

Plans to drop quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated passengers are expected to be announced later on Thursday as part of the traffic light system review.

On Thursday, Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke of the government’s caution regarding foreign travel for vaccinated passengers.

"Nobody likes the draconian restrictions we have had to put in place over this last year as we have wrestled with the pandemic,” he told Sky News.

"We are being cautious because the biggest threat still to our progress against this pandemic and the great progress we have made on vaccination is that there will be another variant somewhere that maybe hadn't been properly detected in another country and that variant is more resistant to vaccination.”

Four vaccines are approved for use in the UK: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson. The EU uses the same.

In April, Ireland changed its hotel quarantine rules so travellers vaccinated with EU-approved vaccines could quarantine at home.

Updated: June 24, 2021 02:48 PM

