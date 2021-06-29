Boris Johnson to ‘recognise’ WW2 veteran, 99, who raised £18 million for UK health workers

99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore outside his house after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April, 2020. EPA

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to “recognise” a 99-year-old Second World War veteran who has raised more than £18 million (DH82.5m/US22.5m) for the country’s health workers for his “heroic efforts”.

Retired captain Tom Moore, who uses a walking frame, aimed to raise £1,000 for the National Health Service to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by doing laps around his garden with a guard of honour from the British Army.

His actions have now lead to a petition for him to be knighted, which has amassed more than 520,000 signatures.

Downing Street said on Friday that Captain Moore would be recognised by the prime minister following the success of the campaign.

The former war veteran has been walking 25 metre lengths in his family’s garden in Bedfordshire, south England, and originally set himself a target of 100 laps, to mark his centenary birthday on April 30.

How amazing @claireartlady. And no thank you. https://t.co/zUHYyZ3OIl — Captain Sir Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 17, 2020

Although he completed the laps on Thursday he has vowed to continue as long as the donations continue to pour in.

"Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts and raised an incredible amount of money for hard working NHS staff,” a Number 10 spokesman wrote on Change.org, the site the petition is on.

"He has embodied the spirit of the whole country in doing their bit for the battle against coronavirus to support the NHS and save lives.

"From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion.

The Thirteen Million Pound Man. 99 years old. 100 laps of the garden. £13,000,000 raised for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore is a legend. pic.twitter.com/WsIVCtJWIx — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) April 16, 2020

"The PM will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom for his heroic efforts."

Capt Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in Burma and India.

Prince William and his wife Kate have written to Capt Moore and the Duke of Cambridge has also made an undisclosed donation to the appeal, Kensington Palace said.

The Duke of Cambridge also penned a letter to the captain, who captured the hearts of the nation.

Prince William told the BBC on Friday that Capt Moore was "incredible".

"What I love is he is a 99-year-old war veteran who has been around a long time knows everything,” he said.

"And everyone has been inspired by his story and determination. He is a one-man fund raising machine - good on him, I hope he keeps going."

Responding to the Prince, Captain Moore said: "That, I think, is absolutely amazing - my super prince can say something like that."

