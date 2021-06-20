Armenian acting prime minister's party takes early lead in parliamentary election

Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday.

The polls were expected to be a tight race between Mr Pashinyan and former president Robert Kocharyan's party, Armenia Alliance.

Civil Contract had 58 per cent of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission, compared with 22 per cent for the Armenia Alliance.

The figures were based on voting from 80 of 2,008 polling stations, the RIA news agency reported.

But early results in the capital, Yerevan, gave Mr Kocharyan's alliance 68 per cent of the vote, and Mr Pashinyan's party 19 per cent.

Opinion polls put the two parties even in a snap election called to try to end a political crisis after Armenia lost a war against Azerbaijan last year, ceding territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Mr Pashinyan has been under pressure ever since, with regular street protests demanding he step down over the terms of the peace agreement.

Under the deal, which was brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained control of territory it had lost during a war in the early 1990s.

Mr Pashinyan called the agreement a disaster but said he had been compelled to sign it to prevent greater human and territorial loss.

Whoever forms a majority in the south Caucasus country's parliament gets to elect the prime minister, who is nominated by the president.

There were 319 reports of voting irregularities, RIA said the general prosecutor's office reported.

The electoral commissions said process was largely in line with legal norms.

The Defence Ministry rejected accusations that servicemen were being forced to vote.

It said personnel voting in groups was more efficient and that it was continuing to monitor the process.

Nationwide turnout was 49.4 per cent when polls closed at 8pm, RIA reported.

Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, is a close ally of Moscow, although Mr Pashinyan, who came to power on an anti-corruption platform after street protests in 2018, has had cooler relations with the Kremlin.

Turkey, which supported Azerbaijan in last year's conflict, will also be watching closely.