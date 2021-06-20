Airlines and holiday firms plan 'day of action' against UK travel rules

Britain's airlines and holiday companies are planning a "day of action" on Wednesday to ramp up pressure on the government to ease travel restrictions, with just weeks to go before the start of the peak summer season.

Travel companies, whose finances have been stretched to breaking point during the pandemic, are desperate to avoid another summer lost to Covid-19. But with Britain's strict quarantine requirements still in place that now looks likely.

As the clock ticks down to July, Europe's biggest airline Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group on Thursday launched legal action to try to get the government to ease the rules before the industry's most profitable season starts.

On Wednesday, June 23, pilots, cabin crew and travel agents will gather in Westminster, central London, and at airports across Britain to try to drum up support.

Britain's aviation industry has been harder hit by the pandemic than its European peers, according to data published by pilots trade union Balsa on Sunday.

That showed daily arrivals and departures into the United Kingdom were down 73 per cent on an average day earlier this month compared to before the pandemic, the biggest drop in Europe.

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board displaying information relating to a 'variant of concern in the area' in Blackburn, north-west England. AFP A member of the public walks past the Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London. EPA People sit inside a restaurant in Covent Garden, in London. Reuters Dancers from the English National Ballet rehearse, as the country prepares to reopen, inside the Royal Festival Hall in London. Reuters People leave a vaccination centre set up at the Masjid-e-Saliheen mosque in Blackburn. AFP People watch a string quartet play in Covent Garden, London. Reuters Women wearing a face covering sit on a bench in Blackburn. AFP Pedestrians pass a social-distancing sign along the Southbank in London. EPA A man wearing a face covering waits for a bus in Blackburn. AFP

"There is no time to hide behind task forces and reviews," said Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton.

"Balpa is demanding that the UK Government gets its act together and opens the US routes and European holiday travel destinations that it has blocked with no published evidence at all."

Over 45,000 jobs have already been lost in UK aviation, with estimates suggesting that 860,000 aviation, travel and tourism jobs are being sustained only by government furlough schemes.