Schoolgirl kills herself after shooting fellow pupil dead in Russia

Five people were wounded in incident in city of Bryansk

Gillian Duncan
Dec 07, 2023
A 14-year-old schoolgirl shot a fellow pupil dead in the Russian city of Bryansk on Thursday and wounded several others before killing herself.

"According to preliminary investigation data, a 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, from which she fired shots at her classmates," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"As a result of the incident, two people were killed (one of them was the shooter), five were injured and have now been taken to a medical facility."

Police said they were working to establish the motive behind the incident.

Bryansk is located in the west of Russia, near the border with Ukraine.

This is a developing story …

Updated: December 07, 2023, 8:23 AM
RussiaCrime
