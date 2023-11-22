Dutch voters head to the polls in cliffhanger election

Dutch voters are heading to the polls on Wednesday in what is expected to be a cliffhanger election, with at least three parties, including the far-right, vying for a seat in government.

Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, the recently appointed leader of the centre-right VVD political party, who is described as a "pit bull in high heels", is hoping to become the first female Dutch Prime Minister.

But no clear leader has emerged, with a weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed the anti-Islam, right-wing Geert Wilders' Freedom Party tied for the lead with the conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

They are closely followed by a joint Labour/Green ticket.

Mr Rutte resigned in July after his fourth coalition government collapsed, ending a 13-year tenure.

Immigration – the issue that triggered the collapse of Mr Rutte's last cabinet – has been a key issue in the campaign.

"It's been enough now. The Netherlands can't take it any more. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers," Mr Wilders said in a television debate late on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz, a Turkish immigrant tough on immigration and Mr Rutte's successor as leader of the VVD, who is hoping to become the country's first female prime minister, responded: "I don't think anyone believes Wilders would be a prime minister for all.

"He's all about closing borders, excluding groups who he feels don't belong in the Netherlands."

At stake is also whether voters in one of Europe's most prosperous countries are willing to continue funding climate policies, such as an expensive roll-out of offshore wind farms during a cost-of-living shock across the continent.

No party is on track to take more than 20 per cent of the vote, and with late polls showing Labour leader Frans Timmermans and Mr Wilders making gains, many scenarios are possible.

Voting booths opened at 7.30am local time and will close at 9pm, when national broadcaster NOS publishes its first exit poll.

A first-place finish for Mr Wilders could lead the Netherlands to a hard-right coalition with a strong anti-immigration line, even though he has been seeking to soften his image in the hope of entering government.

If Mr Timmermans is better placed, this could swing the next government towards the centre and more spending on climate policies.

Pieter Omtzigt, a centrist who founded his own party after breaking with the Christian Democrats, is trailing slightly behind the three in the latest polls.

Protracted coalition talks are likely in any case, in line with tradition in the Netherlands.

The party that wins the most seats traditionally takes a lead in negotiations and provides the prime minister, but even that is not guaranteed under the Dutch system.

With the Netherlands a founding member of the EU, and Mr Rutte a key operator in EU summits, fellow leaders will also be scrutinising the outcome as parties on the right have suggested seeking exemptions from the bloc's rules on agriculture and immigration.

A hard-right coalition could also soften plans to reduce livestock and fertiliser use, which are strongly opposed by farmers.

A more centrist coalition would probably continue a build-out of renewable energy, notably wind farms in the North Sea, follow through on plans to cut livestock, and increase social spending, including raising the minimum wage.

Mr Rutte will remain in a caretaker role until a new government is installed, probably in the first half of 2024.