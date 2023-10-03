Twenty killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and ignites

A bus running on methane plunged off a bridge in Venice and caught fire on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people, including two children, and wounding others.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as "an apocalyptic scene".

A city spokesman said the crash caused "at least 20 deaths, including two children".

"At least 10 people have suffered injuries of varying degrees and have been taken to hospital," the spokesman said.

He said operations were under way to rescue any others who were wounded.

Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge straddling a railway line linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences".

"I am in contact with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and [Transport] Minister Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," Ms Meloni said in a statement.

Rescue personnel work next bodies at the scene of a crashed bus, in Mestre, Italy, October 3]. Reuters

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the bus swerved off the bridge after smashing through the barrier and fell near railway tracks about 30 metres below.

The newspaper said it caught fire after hitting some power lines.

"The aggravating factor was methane and the fire spread rapidly," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said.

"I fear that the death toll will rise," he added.

In July 2018, a bus carrying about 50 holidaymakers back to Naples fell off a viaduct near Venice killing 40 people.