At least 13 killed in Spanish nightclub fire

A fire at a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning has killed at least 13 people, authorities said, with rescue efforts still continuing.

Firefighters were continuing to work at the scene and had not ruled out “the possibility of finding more victims”, emergency services said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rescuers were first alerted at around 6am local time that a fire had broken out at the two-storey nightclub.

They finally managed to enter around 8am and discovered four bodies, then two others around forty minutes later. An hour later, the Murcia town hall confirmed the toll had risen to seven.

The death toll was later revised to 13 casualties.

Forensic and judicial police experts “have been deployed to the Murcia nightclub where the fire broke out this morning to investigate the cause. So far there are 11 deaths,” the national police service said on X.

According to photos released by emergency services, the fire broke out at the Teatre nightclub, also called Fonda Milagros. The photos showed water hoses from fire engines still spraying the blackened facade of the club.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.

Firefighters take out a covered stretcher from a nightclub after a fire broke out in Murcia in south-eastern Spain on Sunday. EPA

A police spokesman said that a birthday party was being held at the club on Saturday night, and warned that not all the attendees had yet been found.

“According to initial information, the fire broke out on the first floor of the nightclub, which has a ground floor and a first floor,” Diego Seral, the national police spokesman told radio Onda Regional de Murcia.

Video footage released by the city's fire brigade shows the firefighters holding a long hose approaching bright orange flames inside the venue, walking between bar tables that still have drinks placed on top of them.

“Emergency services are still hard at work to put out the fire that occurred in the Teatre nightclub,” the city's town hall said, adding it “deeply regrets” the accident and offering condolences to those affected.

Four others were injured in the blaze, two women aged 22 and 25 years old and two men in their forties, all suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters attend the scene of a blaze at the Teatre nightclub in Murcia, Spain on Sunday. EPA

The mayor of Murcia, Jose Ballesta, announced three days of mourning.

He said more than 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were attending the scene.

Forty people were injured in 2017 in a packed nightclub on Spain's holiday island of Tenerife when a floor collapsed.

The injured were from countries including France, the UK, Romania and Belgium.

And in 1990, 43 people died in a fire at a nightclub in Spain's north-eastern city of Zaragoza.