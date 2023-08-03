Muslim community in Ireland holds prayer service for teenager Dlava Mohamed

A prayer service for one of two teenage girls killed in a car crash in Co Monaghan heard the incident “shook the entire Muslim community and the entire people of Ireland”.

Dlava Mohamed, 16, died when the car in which she was travelling left the road and crashed into a tree outside Clones on Monday.

Her best friend Kiea McCann, 17, was also killed.

Dlava’s sister Auin, 18, was seriously injured and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Oisin Clerkin, 18, was also injured while the driver Anthony McGinn, 60, is in a critical condition.

They were on the way to their school’s ball when the fatal crash took place.

Funeral prayers for Dlava were held at the Clonskeagh Mosque and Cultural Centre in Dublin before the burial at Newcastle Muslim Cemetery later on Thursday.

A hearse carrying Dlava’s remains in a white coffin left the family home in Clones early on Thursday for the two-hour journey to the mosque.

A coach transporting family and friends of the teenager followed the cortege to the Irish capital.

When it arrived, her body was washed and shrouded in five pieces of white cloth.

Her family then spent time with her in private until the funeral prayer, which began shortly before 2pm.

Students from the Dlava's school were among hundreds at the public service.

The coffin was placed at the top of the prayer hall as mourners expressed their sympathies to Dlava’s father and brother.

Sheikh Hussein Halawa said the death “shook” the Muslim community and the people of Ireland.

He added: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the father, mother and all family members.”

People wait for the hearse carrying the remains of Dlava Mohamed as they are brought to the family home in Clones. PA

The service followed solemn scenes in Clones on Wednesday, when hundreds of people formed a guard of honour for Dlava. Members of the community gathered in the town square as the hearse returned her to her family home.

After Thursday’s ceremony, Dr Ali Selim, a senior member of staff at the Islamic Cultural Centre, said the tragedy had shocked Muslims across Ireland.

“It’s a very sad day, especially when you think of the circumstances of the [Mohamed] family,” he said.

“They ran away from Syria because they didn’t feel safe, looking for protection, and unfortunately the place where they thought they would be safe, they were hit with this tragedy.

“It’s shocking for the community. I’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the whole family and the friends as well.

“The family members at this moment, they are unaware of the real sadness that they are going to face because there are a lot of people around them," he added.

"But I believe by the time they’re sitting around the table and she’s not there for dinner, or when they go in her room and she’s not in her room, that’s the time when they feel it and that’s the time when they need support from everybody."